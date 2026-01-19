Here's Midseason Report Card for UCLA's Top Guards
We are officially at the middle point of the season, which means we have some grades to give out.
UCLA’s guard play has been inconsistent throughout the season, and that volatility has been especially evident over the last few games with Trent Perry in the starting lineup and Skyy Clark sidelined by injury. Moving forward, this position group will play the biggest role in turning the season around.
It has been a rough season for Donovan Dent. After transferring from New Mexico, expectations surrounding Dent in 2025-2026 were through the roof. However, the player UCLA would get has been a far cry from his time as a Lobo.
Across the board, Dent has struggled and seen decreases in almost every stat category this season. This has been most evident in his 15.4% three-point shooting, down from 40% during his time in New Mexico. Dent needs to finish this season strong or his career could be in trouble.
If this list had been made before Skyy Clark's injury, his grade would have been much lower. But it has become apparent that UCLA needs his offensive impact, especially in those big moments. After the loss to Ohio State, his return can't come soon enough.
Clark's three-point shooting is simply irreplaceable. When he is hot, UCLA usually wins. However, getting there is trickier than it seems, as Clark has been one of the more inconsistent players for the Bruins. Still, he has been described as one of UCLA's best.
The highest grade for a UCLA guard this season goes to none other than Trent Perry. While spending most of his time this season coming off the bench Perry has easily been the most efficient player the Bruins have seen this season. Without a doubt Perry will be a name to remember.
Perry's offense this season has been his main selling point, and has often kept UCLA in games that they otherwise have no buissness being in. His scoring output comes at a very consistent rate, which has been something the Bruins have been missing. For that reason allow he earns an A.
The median grade for UCLA's guards this season is a B-, which is very fair considering the state of the team as a whole. The guard position has been a staple of UCLA's history, and so far, these players have not lived up to it. While still decent, this group is not threatening enough.
