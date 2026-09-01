Most Glaring Concern UCLA Football Needs To Solve

Even with all the new pieces on this UCLA football team, there is still one concern that the Bruins will hopefully address in their Week One matchup against Cal.

On the defensive side of the ball, stopping the run has not been a strength for the Bruins in recent years, especially not last season.

Run Defense Needs To Improve

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Bruins allowed 190.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 111th in the country among FBS teams. Meanwhile, UCLA’s passing defense wasn’t nearly as bad. They averaged 196.6 passing yards allowed per game, which ranked 26th overall in the country.

Opponents constantly beat the Bruins on the ground, as they averaged 5.2 yards per carry against UCLA. This made it extremely tough for UCLA to win a game if the opponent had even a decent ground game last season.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Amier Washington (88) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, what’s tricky about looking at last season’s stats is that this UCLA team is almost completely new. The defensive line could put out an entirely brand-new starting set , filled with transfers. In that defensive line room, Sahir West, Maxwell Roy, Amier Washington, Darold DeNgohe, Ryan McCulloch, Aiden Gobaira, and Tyson Ford are all potential players who could start a game for UCLA as newcomers.

Now, looking ahead to Week One against Cal . Last season, the Golden Bears ranked 135th out of 136 FBS teams in rushing yards per game. Now, of course, with the new talent that Cal has brought in, that likely won’t be the case this season, but it’s an encouraging stat to look at if you’re a Bruins fan.

How It Can Help UCLA

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The importance of UCLA’s ability to get a solid run defense in place goes further than the obvious. If the Bruins can stop the run and force the opponent into more obvious passing situations, it will allow UCLA to get its pass rush going.

The Bruins' pass rush this season is certainly something to watch, as West is one of the best players on this entire team. You have to imagine that getting him going is one of the priorities for this team.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As UCLA heads into its Week One contest against the Golden Bears, stopping the run will be one area the Bruins will need to improve if they want to see a significant change from last season.

Repeating a 3-9 season is certainly not what Bruins fans want to see, and this could be a great step in the right direction.