Biggest Takeaways From UCLA’s Win in Week 4 Over Maryland

There are a lot of positive takeaways in UCLA’s 54-3 win over Maryland on the road, and it should give the Bruins a ton of confidence as they head into the bye week.

UCLA’s Ability To Generate Turnovers Is Exceptional

One of the keys to victory we highlighted ahead of UCLA’s trip to College Park was being able to take the ball away. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington came into the contest with zero turnovers, and UCLA’s defense made sure to change that.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) passes in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA then generated 4 interceptions against Washington, which allowed UCLA to completely control the game and snowball a lead that continued throughout the duration of the game.

It was a fantastic bounce-back performance for this UCLA secondary, which only allowed 142 yards through the air and scored two touchdowns of their own with interceptions returned for touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

This Team Is Deep

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores on a 45-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The usual suspects made many plays in this game, but many others also appeared on the scene, truly highlighting just how deep this team is in terms of talent. Aidan Mizell had his first catch as a Bruin, and it was a memorable 83-yard burst that resulted in a touchdown that extended UCLA’s lead in the fourth quarter.

Running back Troy Leigber also played well at the end of the game, as he put up 83 yards on 5 carries and a touchdown. While he may not get a ton of snaps throughout the season, his talent highlights just how swarmed the Bruins are with capable playmakers.

Oregon vs. UCLA Will Be a Lot of Fun

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) celebrates with offensive line Hall Schmidt (65) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s one takeaway UCLA fans should have from this performance, it’s that UCLA knows how to perform on the road. With wins against Cal and Maryland away from home, UCLA’s next test will be in Eugene following their bye in Week 5.

The Bruins have looked capable of taking down the Ducks, and the performance against Maryland should give the Bruins the confidence they need to shock Oregon at home. Both the defense and offense played to their potential this week, with 14 points coming by way of the defensive side of the ball.

If both sides of the ball can continue to contribute as we saw against Maryland; the sky is truly the limit for this UCLA team. Following this 54-3 win, it will now be up to the committee to see if UCLA heads to Eugene as a ranked team.