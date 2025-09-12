Week 3 Primer: UCLA's History vs. New Mexico
It's the first and only Friday gameday for the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten), and they are looking to overcome a brutal start to the season by kick-starting a turnaround against the New Mexico Lobos (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West).
As is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in the past.
The History
UCLA and New Mexico have only matched up once before. The Bruins have the edge in their lone game in 2002 on Christmas Day for the Las Vegas Bowl. UCLA won 27-13.
Friday will be the second time they clash, so there isn't much more history to talk about.
The Matchup
Ed Kezirian made his UCLA coaching debut after Bob Toledo was fired to end the season, and he led the Bruins to a 27-13 victory over the Lobos, who, at the time, were making their second bowl appearance in 41 years.
UCLA quarterback Matt Moore threw for just 80 yards, completing nine of his 16 passing attempts. Bruins running back Tyler Ebell ran for 70 yards and a touchdown, but the real star of the game was wide receiver Craig Bragg, who returned a punt for a touchdown to break an early tie.
The last matchup was crucial because it was for a bowl win, but Friday's will be important because the Bruins desperately need a win on the season.
Foster: A UCLA Win Against New Mexico Will Be 'Huge'
Few thought the UCLA Bruins would be where they are two weeks into the season -- winless and on the verge of a seriously dreadful season.
And yet, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks a recovery win against New Mexico on Friday will give UCLA the momentum it needs to pull off a turnaround similar to last season.
"It's huge," Foster said during Monday's media availability on how important it is to get a win over the Lobos. "Just like when I kicked a field goal earlier (in the game against Utah), I needed something positive on the sidelines to get them going. That's why I did that in that situation in the Utah game.
"Like you said, it's important to get a victory. These guys need to feel that. Because that can carry over, and then, once you have positive stuff happen, more things can go. We finally scored that touchdown (vs UNLV), you could really see how the team took off from that point on. So, I'm just really looking forward to this opportunity on Friday night, and I think they're going to be ready for it."
