UCLA Facing New Challenge Against New Mexico Quarterback
One defining trait in UCLA's two opposing quarterbacks picked apart the Bruins' defense in consecutive weeks -- mobility and the ability to extend plays out of the pocket.
Utah's Devon Dampier terrorized UCLA's front four with his ability to get out on the edges. The Bruins had no answer. UNLV's Anthony Colandrea, despite being considerably less mobile than Dampier, was able to use his legs effectively against a much-improved UCLA defense from the week prior.
Alas, DeShaun Foster's defense can rest (not really) against New Mexico on Friday. The Lobos signal-caller, Jack Layne, stays in the pocket. He will not run. In fact, he has -8 rushing yards on 10 attempts through two games this season.
During Monday's media availability ahead of the Bruins' Week 3 matchup with UNM in the Rose Bowl, Foster detailed the mentality shift defensively going against a quarterback like Layne.
"He's there, so it's a little bit better when you know a guy's going to be standing back there and not moving around," Foster said. "Both of those guys (Dampier and Colandrea) were pretty elusive and could extend plays, and it's hard when you can extend plays.
"We're ready for this challenge, too, because we're going to face moving quarterbacks and we're going to face quarterbacks that stay in the pocket coming up in this Big Ten. This is another opportunity for us to show what we can do."
The Lobos are 1-1 on the season. Their Week 1 loss to No. 14 Michigan was an impressive one, considering they lost just 34-17, but Layne struggled. He threw for 208 yards, completed 31 of 47 passing attempts and tossed three interceptions to one touchdown.
It's not far-fetched to say UCLA's defense is catching a break this week, but you never know in college football. Anyone can have a day.
