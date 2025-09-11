Bruins Detail New Mexico Scouting Report
The time is now for the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) to turn the ship around on their start to the season with a win against New Mexico on Friday.
The Bruins have played the Lobos one other time historically, meaning there is a lot of tape to be watched. During the week's media availabilities, UCLA coaches and players discussed what they've seen from New Mexico ahead of the Week 3 clash.
Here's what they had to say:
Ikaika Malloe, Defensive Coordinator
"This is a multiplicity offense. I've actually worked with the offensive coordinator my first job at Western Illinois. Everything has to do with eye discipline... For us, especially at the defensive end spot, that'll be it. We got guys that can make plays, but if they don't go through their eye discipline, we could actually a liability to our own defense."
Anthony Jones, Defensive End
"Their offensive line is coached pretty well. I do think we have an advantage as a defensive line, just matchup per matchup. They have a pretty good tight end, they look to get him the ball. Not as mobile as a quarterback as we've seen these past two weeks. So, we should be able to pass rush, get there, keep him in the pocket, and just let our DBs know that we got their back."
DeShaun Foster, Head Coach
"This offensive coordinator is really good. He does a good job with what he has. He schemes pretty well and gets guys open and has a lot of movement, so it's good that our defense was going against us this whole training camp with a lot of movement. So they should be used to that.
"And then, defensively, (they've) got a middle linebacker and a d-tackle that can play. So there's guys over there, there's talent on that side of the ball and you know they're going to be excited and ready to play against UCLA in the Rose Bowl."
Jack Pedersen, Tight End
"It's a great opportunity. New Mexico is a great team. They're going to come into the Rose Bowl amped to play us. And we're amped to play them. We're excited and I think we're looking forward to Friday night."
