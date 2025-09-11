All Bruins

Bruins Detail New Mexico Scouting Report

Take a look at what UCLA is seeing from the Lobos ahead of Friday's clash at the Rose Bowl.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and wide receiver Mana Carvalho (8) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) and wide receiver Mana Carvalho (8) move in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The time is now for the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) to turn the ship around on their start to the season with a win against New Mexico on Friday.

The Bruins have played the Lobos one other time historically, meaning there is a lot of tape to be watched. During the week's media availabilities, UCLA coaches and players discussed what they've seen from New Mexico ahead of the Week 3 clash.

Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback Jack Layne (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here's what they had to say:

Ikaika Malloe, Defensive Coordinator

"This is a multiplicity offense. I've actually worked with the offensive coordinator my first job at Western Illinois. Everything has to do with eye discipline... For us, especially at the defensive end spot, that'll be it. We got guys that can make plays, but if they don't go through their eye discipline, we could actually a liability to our own defense."

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Anthony Jones, Defensive End

"Their offensive line is coached pretty well. I do think we have an advantage as a defensive line, just matchup per matchup. They have a pretty good tight end, they look to get him the ball. Not as mobile as a quarterback as we've seen these past two weeks. So, we should be able to pass rush, get there, keep him in the pocket, and just let our DBs know that we got their back."

DeShaun Foster, Head Coach

"This offensive coordinator is really good. He does a good job with what he has. He schemes pretty well and gets guys open and has a lot of movement, so it's good that our defense was going against us this whole training camp with a lot of movement. So they should be used to that.

"And then, defensively, (they've) got a middle linebacker and a d-tackle that can play. So there's guys over there, there's talent on that side of the ball and you know they're going to be excited and ready to play against UCLA in the Rose Bowl."

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jack Pedersen, Tight End

"It's a great opportunity. New Mexico is a great team. They're going to come into the Rose Bowl amped to play us. And we're amped to play them. We're excited and I think we're looking forward to Friday night."

