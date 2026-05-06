Potential UCLA Position Battles To Watch

With the offseason slowing considerably, a few players still have their roles not firmly established.

The Bruins brought in a lot of talent this offseason. While that is definitely a positive, it could seriously complicate how minutes are distributed throughout UCLA’s rotation. Because of this, we could see some major positional battles not only in the starting lineup but also on the bench.

Jovic vs. Philon: Starting Power Forward

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The first position battle worth mentioning — and one that could define UCLA’s season — is how the power forward position is handled. Right now, UCLA has a lot of players competing for that role, including Brandon Williams, Filip Jovic, Joe Philon , and Sergej Macura. Because of that, things could get messy when deciding who the starter will be.

But the more realistic battle at the position will likely come down to Philon and Jovic. Both players possess skill sets that fit the role well, but there are also major differences between them. Because of that, the power forward spot may never truly be consistent.

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Philon develops significantly throughout the offseason, he could eventually earn the starting spot. More realistically, though, that opportunity would come later in the season if Jovic struggles to meet expectations and Philon shows real growth. This is definitely a battle worth monitoring.

Freeny vs. Petty: Starting Shooting Guard

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The next position battle that could emerge is at shooting guard. UCLA’s guard room is beginning to fill up, highlighted by Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty , Azavier Robinson, and Eric Freeny. But the real battle in question is between Freeney and Petty.

Last season, Freeny proved to be an excellent rotational piece late in the year. His defensive prowess, combined with flashes offensively, gave fans real hope that UCLA could see a much larger version of Freeney next season. But at the same time, UCLA just brought in a very talented guard in Petty.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Petty’s offensive game is elite when he is playing at his best. Not only is he a great scorer, but he also rebounds very well. However, if Petty struggles early adjusting to Mick Cronin’s system and becomes a defensive liability, there is little doubt Freeney could push for the starting shooting guard role.

Xavier Booker vs. Filip Jovic vs. Sergej Macura: Triple Threat for Center

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The one position group that still has not been adequately addressed this offseason is center. Because of that, Xavier Booker will most likely be the starter. But as we saw last season, his role can change quickly depending on his on-court production.

Right now, Booker may feel comfortable because UCLA does not have another true center. But the Bruins do have a lot of depth in the frontcourt. That means we could potentially see Macura or Jovic jump ahead of Booker in the depth chart if things do not go Booker's way.

Feb 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

At the moment, Booker is in a comfortable position. But as mentioned earlier, if he struggles defensively and is not the anchor Cronin envisioned, his role could change quickly. The ball is in Booker’s court, but there is still a strong possibility that the role gets reduced after a few rough performances.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA has a lot of talent, which is a very good thing. But it could also heavily affect how the lineup changes from game to game. If consistency is not found early, the Bruins could find themselves in a very ugly situation throughout the season.