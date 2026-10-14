UCLA’s New QB Faces a Defining Test This Week

UCLA’s 5-0 start has put the Bruins in one of the most intriguing positions in all of college football.

Few expected UCLA to stand where they do currently, and Nico Iamaleava’s season-ending knee injury creates a brand-new challenge for this team. Can UCLA retain the momentum they gained from the win over Oregon with a new quarterback under center?

Tough First Test Against Wisconsin

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a brand new quarterback in the starting lineup, this team and fanbase may have to be patient. With dominant defensive performances in the past couple of weeks, along with an elite run game, Bob Chesney has reasons to ease his new starter into the role. However, UCLA may have to get through a tough opening test as Wisconsin visits the Rose Bowl.

Wisconsin is having a great season so far in 2026, as they’ll head into Week 7 against UCLA with a stout defense and a 4-1 record, with their only loss coming against the No. 2 overall team in the country, Notre Dame.

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nicolas Clayton (12) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA won’t need Ty Dieffenbach , the starter for Week 7, to win this game by himself, however. UCLA has been provided with an elite-level defense so far this season, one that has been exceptional at winning the turnover battle. If this defense plays at the level we have seen recently, that alone would be enough to keep this game close.

When you mix in the running game UCLA has displayed, those two factors alone could put the Bruins in front of the Badgers at home. Simplifying the passing game and getting UCLA’s three-headed monster in the backfield activated will certainly be the keys to victory on the offensive side of the ball.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' passing game hasn’t been anything spectacular all season, and yet UCLA remains 5-0. If Dieffenbach can keep the train on the right tracks in Week 7, it could very well be enough to defend their perfect record.

Road Ahead Seems Light

Following a tougher test against Wisconsin, the next couple of weeks seem to be the easiest stretch on the schedule. The next two games will be against Michigan State and Nevada, which are two teams that just don’t stack up against UCLA’s talent level this season. If UCLA can manage to get past Wisconsin, there's a real chance UCLA could get to 8-0 before traveling anywhere again.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they shouldn’t be overlooked, it does provide Dieffenbach an opportunity to get into a rhythm before competition seems to improve down the final stretch of the season.