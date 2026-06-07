Next Season Defines Xavier Booker and He Knows It

Mick Cronin has made a lot of noise with the moves that he made during the offseason. Whether it's bringing in a good high school recruiting class, or one of the best classes through the transfer portal, or even bringing back Trent Perry for his junior season.

However, a move that hasn't been talked about much was bringing in Xavier Booker last offseason and keeping him for his senior season.

Xavier Booker Last Season

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Michigan State, where he was a five-star prospect, but underperformed, averaging just 4.7 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 23% from three as a sophomore.

Booker would then transfer to the Bruins, and while his junior season wasn't fantastic, he did have a more consistent role than in his two seasons with the Spartans.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Last year, Booker averaged a career-high 7 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and improved his three-point shooting, averaging a career-high 43% on 2 attempts per game. Booker would also average a career high 20 minutes per game, as well as 3.5 rebounds and over a block per game.

Xavier Booker decided to return to Westwood for his senior season, and with his skill set, he hopes to have a better senior season at the center position rather than the four spot.

Booker Heading Into Next Season

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With how UCLA’s offseason has played out, it is clear that the front court was the emphasis. UCLA brought in Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura , two players who will complement UCLA’s rebounding and defense. Because of this, the Bruins also have more flexibility in their rotations.

The Bruins adding both Jovic and Macura will help Booker in the front court, as they can complement him with their rebounding and paint-scoring ability, while Booker can be a presence on the outside with his shooting touch.

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With those two present, they will add defensive ability, as they are great interior defenders. While Booker averaged more blocks than both of them, he is not physically imposing compared to them, and some of those blocks were off the ball.

Booker needs to add more muscle during this offseason. Cronin is very heavy on defense and isn't afraid to sit players who don't perform well on defense, no matter how well they perform offensively. This offseason is pivotal for Booker's future, as it will determine whether he will be impactful this year.