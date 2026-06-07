Next Season Defines Xavier Booker and He Knows It
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Mick Cronin has made a lot of noise with the moves that he made during the offseason. Whether it's bringing in a good high school recruiting class, or one of the best classes through the transfer portal, or even bringing back Trent Perry for his junior season.
However, a move that hasn't been talked about much was bringing in Xavier Booker last offseason and keeping him for his senior season.
Xavier Booker Last Season
Xavier Booker spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Michigan State, where he was a five-star prospect, but underperformed, averaging just 4.7 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 23% from three as a sophomore.
Booker would then transfer to the Bruins, and while his junior season wasn't fantastic, he did have a more consistent role than in his two seasons with the Spartans.
Last year, Booker averaged a career-high 7 points per game on 54% shooting from the field and improved his three-point shooting, averaging a career-high 43% on 2 attempts per game. Booker would also average a career high 20 minutes per game, as well as 3.5 rebounds and over a block per game.
Xavier Booker decided to return to Westwood for his senior season, and with his skill set, he hopes to have a better senior season at the center position rather than the four spot.
Booker Heading Into Next Season
With how UCLA’s offseason has played out, it is clear that the front court was the emphasis. UCLA brought in Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura, two players who will complement UCLA’s rebounding and defense. Because of this, the Bruins also have more flexibility in their rotations.
The Bruins adding both Jovic and Macura will help Booker in the front court, as they can complement him with their rebounding and paint-scoring ability, while Booker can be a presence on the outside with his shooting touch.
With those two present, they will add defensive ability, as they are great interior defenders. While Booker averaged more blocks than both of them, he is not physically imposing compared to them, and some of those blocks were off the ball.
Booker needs to add more muscle during this offseason. Cronin is very heavy on defense and isn't afraid to sit players who don't perform well on defense, no matter how well they perform offensively. This offseason is pivotal for Booker's future, as it will determine whether he will be impactful this year.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.