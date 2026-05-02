Get To Know Every UCLA Offseason Addition
In this story:
In today’s world, it’s clear it has never been easier to get in touch with your favorite players.
College sports have changed a lot over the last few years, but one change most fans won’t complain about is access. Highlights, opinions, behind-the-scenes moments — everything you want to know about a player is right there.
Social Media = Access
With the transfer portal reshaping teams overnight and recruiting classes arriving earlier than ever, rosters are constantly changing. Names you didn’t know a month ago are now players who could define your team’s season.
Platforms like X and Instagram have become direct lines between fans and players. From offseason workouts to real, unfiltered moments, players are telling their own stories. It’s not controlled by a team or media outlet — it’s them, which makes it feel more real.
Instead of building a player’s personality solely off what happens on the court, you now get to see who they actually are. That connection matters. It builds loyalty and makes fans feel like they actually know the players they’re rooting for.
It also changes how stories are told. Instead of waiting for the national media, fans can go straight to the source. If a player is active, you can keep up with everything — especially with a program like UCLA, where things move fast.
Want to see how a freshman is adjusting? It’s probably on their page. Want highlights? They’ve likely already posted them. Want to know what their daily routine looks like? It’s all there.
The bottom line is that the connection between players and fans has never been stronger. And with how fast rosters turn over now, staying connected like this isn’t just fun — it’s necessary.
So here’s a full list of UCLA’s incoming transfers and where to find them on social media.
Player Name
X (Twitter)
Jaylen Petty
Filip Jovic
N/A
Sergej Macura
Azavier Robinson
Javonte Floyd
Joe Philon
As a fan, you should know how these players operate off the court, too. It not only holds them accountable, but it also builds a deeper connection. That’s why following your favorite players isn’t a bad thing — it’s a good thing.
Next season is shaping up to be an interesting one, and getting a behind-the-scenes look is exactly what you need to really invest in this team. If you want to understand the full story of these players, it starts off the court.
Make sure to follow them, turn on notifications, and stay locked in. You don’t want to miss a single moment.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.