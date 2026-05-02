Get To Know Every UCLA Offseason Addition

In today’s world, it’s clear it has never been easier to get in touch with your favorite players.

College sports have changed a lot over the last few years, but one change most fans won’t complain about is access. Highlights, opinions, behind-the-scenes moments — everything you want to know about a player is right there.

Social Media = Access

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal reshaping teams overnight and recruiting classes arriving earlier than ever, rosters are constantly changing. Names you didn’t know a month ago are now players who could define your team’s season.

Platforms like X and Instagram have become direct lines between fans and players. From offseason workouts to real, unfiltered moments, players are telling their own stories. It’s not controlled by a team or media outlet — it’s them, which makes it feel more real.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) is introduced as Auburn Tigers take on Seattle Redhawks during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of building a player’s personality solely off what happens on the court, you now get to see who they actually are. That connection matters. It builds loyalty and makes fans feel like they actually know the players they’re rooting for.

It also changes how stories are told. Instead of waiting for the national media, fans can go straight to the source. If a player is active, you can keep up with everything — especially with a program like UCLA, where things move fast.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Want to see how a freshman is adjusting ? It’s probably on their page. Want highlights? They’ve likely already posted them. Want to know what their daily routine looks like? It’s all there.

The bottom line is that the connection between players and fans has never been stronger. And with how fast rosters turn over now, staying connected like this isn’t just fun — it’s necessary.

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

So here’s a full list of UCLA’s incoming transfers and where to find them on social media.

Player Name Instagram X (Twitter) Jaylen Petty jaylen_petty @jaylen_petty1 Filip Jovic filipjoviic



N/A Sergej Macura macurasergej @MacuraSergej Azavier Robinson azavier_thegoat2 @Azavierthegoat Javonte Floyd thejavontefloyd

@JavonteFloyd_ Joe Philon realmgjoe @J0e_Phi1on

As a fan, you should know how these players operate off the court, too. It not only holds them accountable, but it also builds a deeper connection. That’s why following your favorite players isn’t a bad thing — it’s a good thing.

Next season is shaping up to be an interesting one, and getting a behind-the-scenes look is exactly what you need to really invest in this team. If you want to understand the full story of these players, it starts off the court.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Make sure to follow them, turn on notifications, and stay locked in. You don’t want to miss a single moment.