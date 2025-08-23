All Bruins

How UCLA Defenders Are Stepping Into NFL-Sized Shoes

The Bruins are aiming to fill the void of Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano this season.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and linebacker Kain Medrano (20) stop Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (26) in the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Along with tremendous additions in the offseason, UCLA's defense also lost some tremendous talent, most notably in Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano, to the NFL Draft.

This season, though, two key returners are aiming to fill in their shoes -- JonJon Vaughns, a career backup linebacker who has been splitting time between football and baseball, and Gary Smith II, a veteran defensive lineman who is coming off an injury that kept him out all of last season.

Projected to be UCLA's defensive captains, the two defenders discussed stepping in where Schwesinger and Medrano left off this season with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during Big Ten Network's UCLA training camp special.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA defensive back JonJon Vaughns speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"No regrets, playing full-speed and at her limits," Vaughns said of what his former teammates left with him. "Give all 100 percent, each play, and just have fun."

Smith added, "Those guys you named, they're leaders both on and off the field. That's something I take away from those guys. I feel like, to make it to that level, that's what you have to be. I'm just trying to follow in their footsteps and get with the guys [to] hopefully team up with them one day."

Smith is part of a position group that is UCLA's most interesting. Along with him, Keanu Williams and Siale Taupaki are returning, but how much they'll produce is the biggest question. Bruins defensive coordinator detailed how the defensive line is the foundation of their defense this season.

Three Lineman Setting Defensive Foundation

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith and Williams are returning from injuries that kept them out of the brunt of last season. Sitting down with Roth and Adamson, Malloe talked about their impact this season and what more he wants to accomplish in training camp.

"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.

"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."

