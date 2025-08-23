How UCLA Defenders Are Stepping Into NFL-Sized Shoes
Along with tremendous additions in the offseason, UCLA's defense also lost some tremendous talent, most notably in Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano, to the NFL Draft.
This season, though, two key returners are aiming to fill in their shoes -- JonJon Vaughns, a career backup linebacker who has been splitting time between football and baseball, and Gary Smith II, a veteran defensive lineman who is coming off an injury that kept him out all of last season.
Projected to be UCLA's defensive captains, the two defenders discussed stepping in where Schwesinger and Medrano left off this season with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during Big Ten Network's UCLA training camp special.
"No regrets, playing full-speed and at her limits," Vaughns said of what his former teammates left with him. "Give all 100 percent, each play, and just have fun."
Smith added, "Those guys you named, they're leaders both on and off the field. That's something I take away from those guys. I feel like, to make it to that level, that's what you have to be. I'm just trying to follow in their footsteps and get with the guys [to] hopefully team up with them one day."
Smith is part of a position group that is UCLA's most interesting. Along with him, Keanu Williams and Siale Taupaki are returning, but how much they'll produce is the biggest question. Bruins defensive coordinator detailed how the defensive line is the foundation of their defense this season.
Three Lineman Setting Defensive Foundation
Smith and Williams are returning from injuries that kept them out of the brunt of last season. Sitting down with Roth and Adamson, Malloe talked about their impact this season and what more he wants to accomplish in training camp.
"Really get the rust off of those two," Malloe said. "The good thing is they knew a lot of what we've taught already. So there's no re-learning things. They're kind of readjusting to what was and what is. And then, gaining their confidence back. ... For them to get over that hump, that's what I'm really trying to accomplish.
"Siale has been awesome. He's found his niche in terms of where he fits in with those [two] guys, and the foundation will be those three."
