This Bruin is Honoring Nick Pasquale, Wearing No. 36 This Season

The No. 36 jersey has become a piece of tribute for UCLA since Pasquale passed in 2017.

Connor Moreno

Nick Pasquale #36
Nick Pasquale #36 / Shirley McCombs-Swaye | Nick Pasquale Foudnation
It has been nearly 12 years since UCLA wide receiver Nick Pasquale tragically passed after being struck by a vehicle in September 2013.

Since then, the No. 36 jersey has been a piece of tribute and memory, given to the Bruin who most embodies who Pasquale was as a freshman walk-on. This season, redshirt sophomore linebacker Wyatt Mosier will be donning the number and carrying on Pasquale's legacy.

UCL
Sep 14, 2013; Lincoln, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Taylor Lagace (28) puts his hand in the air after observing a moment of silence for UCLA receiver Nick Pasquale prior to the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Pasquale was struck and killed by a car last Sunday. UCLA won 41-21. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster awarded Mosier the number right after spring ball.

"He understood the value of that number," Foster said in Saturday's media availability. "Being from Orange County, too, he actually wanted it. We wanted it to be somebody that embodies it and practices like Nick. That was somebody that was going to come out here and leave everything on the field, and that's the way that Wyatt practices.

"I believe [Pasquale's] family is going to come out here next week and we'll have the whole ceremony and all that."

Mosier has played in 13 games in two seasons with the Bruins. After appearing in one game in 2023, he played in all 12 games last season, appearing exclusively on special teams, posting two total tackles. Mosier is a three-time Athletic Director's Honor Roll member.

Recent History of Pasquale's No. 36

The last player to wear No. 36 was defensive back Joshua Swift last season.

"It was amazing," Swift said when asked how it felt to wear No. 36 in fall camp last season. "To represent something bigger than yourself is what it's all about. It's what this sport is all about. That's what life is about. (I'm) extremely grateful. It's an honor.

"(UCLA) is my dream school. I live my dream every day, so (earning a scholarship) is not really something that clouds my mind – being a walk-on versus a scholarship player. I just love being here every day and being around the guys."

UCL
Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Alex Johnson (36) intercepts a pass against the Boise State Broncos during the fourth quarter of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Prior to Swift, defensive back Alex Johnson wore the number from 2022-23, and wide receiver and running back Ethan Fernea wore in from 2019-2021.

The number lives on in Westwood and the Rose Bowl forever.

Connor Moreno
