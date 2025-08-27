Nico Iamaleava's 'Aura' Becoming UCLA's Confidence Catalyst
Throughout a long offseason filled with conversation and anticipation around UCLA star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, there's a certain calmness he's entering the season with.
Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster admits he's still learning stuff about his signal-caller, the biggest being the confidence the Tennessee transfer carries that is bleeding into the locker room.
"Just his presence," Foster said during Monday's media availability on what impresses him about Iamaleava off the field. "Has a calm demeanor to himself and is just a leader. He has an aura around him that you can kind of, like, 'OK, he has confidence.'"
When you've been the topic of critique all offseason, like Iamaleava has, following his public dispute and departure from Tennessee in April, it may be surprising to learn that the redshirt sophomore isn't hearing all the noise.
How Nico Iamaleava Is Blocking Out the Noise
In a sit-down interview with Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth during the B1G Network's behind-the-scenes of UCLA's training camp, Iamaleava discussed how he's blocking out the noise and worrying about what people who don't know him think about him.
"For the people in the building and guys that really know me and know who I am, a lot of the stuff in the outside world, I can't control," Iamaleava said. "But I can only control what I do on a day-to-day basis and how I carry myself around my teammates. My teammates know me and what I bring to the table, and [I] can't really focus on the outside world."
No matter how hard he tries, though, people will always be talking about Iamaleava ahead of the season, and the microscope will only grow larger once he takes his first snap in the blue and gold against Utah on Aug. 30.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.