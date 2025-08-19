Is UCLA's Freshman Class Rankings Deceiving?
UCLA isn't historically known for their recruiting. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster and the many before him prioritize team fit over star power. Foster is trying to build the best possible Bruins team and set them up for success in their future.
Sometimes, star value isn't everything. Many 5-star and higher-starred recruits aspire to join as freshmen, aiming to make an immediate impact and lead their teams, often with them at the center. Some teams opt for one-year come-and-go players who stay a year, trying to market themselves for the draft before leaving. Other teams will take players and let them develop into highly skilled players who, when put together over the years, build chemistry with one another and only get better with time.
UCLA in general usually picks players that would best fit their system and can build Apon. They rank 12th in the big ten which is low, but they got some killer recruits coming in this season.
Their biggest recruit is Nico Iamaleava, a transfer from Tennessee. Iamaleava is a former 5-star quarterback who is coming in to change things. The Bruins had a reliable quarterback in Ethan Garbers, but they lacked a playmaker like Iamaleava. Iamaleava aims to transform the Bruins' culture and give them the recognition they deserve in the Big Ten.
Another big recruit for UCLA is 4-star Cole Cogshell. Cogshell is the edge rusher that UCLA has been waiting for. His combination of Power and finesse makes him a problem to deal with on the edge. UCLA's defense was scrutinized last season, so Cogshell should help take some stress off the defensive backs. Cogshell had an impressive 2024 season, recording 83 total tackles and nine sacks
UCLA has another 4-star freshman coming in, and his name is Karson Cox. Cox is a running back who can run through you and around you with ease. His 4-star status doesn't tell his whole story. He played varsity all four years of high school. In his first year, he recorded 155 yards off of only 18 carries. This averages out to 8.6 yards a carry.
In his sophomore year, he would get more carries and produce more yards, achieving 1215 yards off 128 carries. This would average out to 9.5 yards a carry. His junior year, he had his best season, obtaining 1528 yards on 168 carries. Finally, in his senior season, he would rack up 1248 yards on 147 carries.