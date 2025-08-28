The Rose Bowl: A Dream Come True For UCLA's Nico Iamaleava
He may not have known it growing up, but playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time on Saturday is going to be a dream come true for UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
"Man, I've always wanted to play in the Rose Bowl," Iamaleava said Wednesday. "Almost had a chance last year to come here and play. Came up short, but I've always been excited to play in the stadium. It's a surreal moment for me and I just can't wait to get in there."
Iamaleava, a Southern California native, grew up going to UCLA games in Pasadena. Saturday's season opener against Utah marks his Bruins debut, and he's excited. Not just to play football, but to play in front of his family.
"Yeah, I'm excited, man," he said. "Tired of playing against our own guys, so I can't wait to get out there and play another team. Got a lot of family coming, a lot of family. Probably like 20, 30, so it's going to be a fun game."
For many, playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time is a jaw-dropping experience, which is why UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had an open practice at the stadium a week before they take on the Utes to ease some of those feelings.
UCLA Open Practice Tamed Rose Bowl Spectacle
"You kind of wanted gameday not to be the first time that they're going through all of this," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "Some guys, this is their first time being in the Rose Bowl, even coaches, too.
"So, it was just exciting just to get out there and do a little bit in front of the fans and try not to be too strenuous because I knew what kind of week we're about to have this week, and I really wanted to get after them this week. It was just good that they were able to get that out of the way, flush it, and now we can get going."
Regardless of how many fans pack the stands or how the late 8 P.M. PT start affects things, Foster assures there will be energy.
"No matter what we see out there, it's going to be fired up," Foster said about what environment he expects to see in Pasadena. "I think our team's going to be ready to go and I think our fans are ready to see us."
