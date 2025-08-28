All Bruins

The Rose Bowl: A Dream Come True For UCLA's Nico Iamaleava

The Bruins' star quarterback can't wait to take the field for the first time in Pasadena on Saturday.

Connor Moreno

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
He may not have known it growing up, but playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time on Saturday is going to be a dream come true for UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

"Man, I've always wanted to play in the Rose Bowl," Iamaleava said Wednesday. "Almost had a chance last year to come here and play. Came up short, but I've always been excited to play in the stadium. It's a surreal moment for me and I just can't wait to get in there."

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava, a Southern California native, grew up going to UCLA games in Pasadena. Saturday's season opener against Utah marks his Bruins debut, and he's excited. Not just to play football, but to play in front of his family.

"Yeah, I'm excited, man," he said. "Tired of playing against our own guys, so I can't wait to get out there and play another team. Got a lot of family coming, a lot of family. Probably like 20, 30, so it's going to be a fun game."

For many, playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time is a jaw-dropping experience, which is why UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had an open practice at the stadium a week before they take on the Utes to ease some of those feelings.

UCLA Open Practice Tamed Rose Bowl Spectacle

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster enters the field before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You kind of wanted gameday not to be the first time that they're going through all of this," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "Some guys, this is their first time being in the Rose Bowl, even coaches, too.

"So, it was just exciting just to get out there and do a little bit in front of the fans and try not to be too strenuous because I knew what kind of week we're about to have this week, and I really wanted to get after them this week. It was just good that they were able to get that out of the way, flush it, and now we can get going."

Regardless of how many fans pack the stands or how the late 8 P.M. PT start affects things, Foster assures there will be energy.

"No matter what we see out there, it's going to be fired up," Foster said about what environment he expects to see in Pasadena. "I think our team's going to be ready to go and I think our fans are ready to see us."

