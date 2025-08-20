UCLA's Iamaleava Named to Yet Another Major Award Watch List
Talk about him all you want, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is putting the college football landscape on notice ahead of the season, being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and UCLA Atheltics announced Tuesday.
Here's what UCLA Athletics had to say about Iamaleava and this history of the award in a statement:
"The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists and award recipients are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. This year's award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Md., in December.
"Cade McNown, who earned the honor in 1998, is the only Bruin to take home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in its 38-year history.
"This is the fifth preseason watch list that Iamaleava has been selected to in the leadup to the 2025 campaign, as he was earlier tabbed to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award (most outstanding college football player), Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and Polynesian College Football Player of the Year."
Iamaleava One Of College Football's Most Interesting People
The Athletic's Joe Rexrode released a list of the 20 most interesting college football people for the 2025 season, and Iamaleava made the cut, along with the likes of Arch Manning, Bill Belichick and even Jon Gruden.
Here's what Rexrode had to say about Iamaleava and why he is one of the most interesting quarterbacks in the sport this season:
"He’s been one of the most-watched players in the sport since the groundbreaking NIL deal that brought him to Tennessee. His first full season on the field was pretty good, not great, but then he didn’t have much great around him either. So whether Iamaleava’s camp was complaining more about a pay raise or about offensive roster support after the season, they handled things terribly, and he ended up in a worse situation. Of course, if his loss proves UCLA’s gain and he can give a jolt of life to a sluggish program while looking more like the NFL prospect he’s supposed to be, Iamaleavawill have Vol Twitter reeling."
