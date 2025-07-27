A Motion for UCLA's Nico Iamaleava's New Nickname
Back in the day, some of the best athletes were given nicknames to add a new wrinkle to their identity.
- William “Refrigerator” Perry
- George “The Iceman” Gervin
- Vinnie “The Microwave” Johnson
- Jerome “The Bus” Bettis
And in an attempt to make this one stick, I’m dubbing Nico Iamaleava “The Catalyst.”
The rumblings started to become chatter, and quickly, that chatter turned into action. Iamaleava was leaving the University of Tennessee in order to move closer to home with the UCLA Bruins.
Once the former five-star quarterback signed on with the Bruins, the floodgates opened for the pipeline to Westwood.
The rumors started swirling when Iamaleava was absent from the first practice at Tennessee this spring. Was he not happy with coach Josh Heupel? Did he want more NIL money? What could possibly be the reason to leave an SEC school as a successful starting quarterback?
The internet ran with the idea that he left for the money, and it forced fans to turn on him, painting him as public enemy No. 1.
Reports were saying that Iamaleava and his representation wanted $4 million per year, already $2 million more than what he was making. To fans, it was a symbol of where college football might be headed: a future where players hold universities hostage to demand more money.
But then The Athletic reported that he wasn’t looking for that kind of money, and he hammered that point home at Big Ten Media Day:
"A lot of things about finance and stuff, it was never that. It was me getting back home closer to my family and playing at the highest level with my family's support. In our Samoan culture, we're always together, and that was a very important thing for me."
Nevertheless, with Iamaleava now a member of the Bruins, it opened the door for more players to follow, some even willing to take a discount just to play with him.
And Bruce Feldman dropped an interesting trinket showcasing players willing to take that said discount to play with the former five-star quarterback.
Since then, the players have started pouring in; nine from the transfer portal and 21 recruits from the 2026 class, excluding those already committed before he signed.
Even with that slow NIL budget, it didn’t matter. Because as long as Iamaleava is running the show from under center, it brings legitimacy to a program that’s lacked it.
Thus, we name him The Catalyst, for he is the leader of this movement building in Westwood. And had he not come, would UCLA have even had the luck it’s had in the portal? What about the recruiting trail?
I guess we'll never know.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another football story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on the new nickname when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.