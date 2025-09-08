Nico Iamaleava Takes Blame For UCLA Loss
Blame can be passed around everywhere after the start UCLA has had to the season. Fans sure are assigning it everywhere.
But Nico Iamaleava, being the leader he is, has been the first to shoulder the blame for the Bruins' brutal start to the new year.
Following their 30-23 loss to UNLV, which included a comeback cut short on an Iamaleava interception, the signal-caller wanted to assign blame to nobody else.
“I think it just starts with me, man," Iamaleava said. "I’ve got to be better coming out. I started out a little slow on the first drive coming out. Overall, we got to clean up a lot of stuff. I saw the Mikey [Matthews] come across the middle, lost track of the Mike linebacker and made a bad decision of throwing over the middle. The guy tipped the ball. Yeah, man, I’ve got to be better.”
Despite enduring another brutal loss in consecutive weeks, there were some positives, specifically on offense.
UCLA's Positives from UNLV Loss
The Bruins got off to a very slow start. Their Week 1 defensive struggles translated in the first half of Saturday's game as the Rebels jumped out to a 23-0 lead. However, the offense found a spark on the other side of the halftime break.
Much of UCLA's first-half struggles were self-inflicted. The Bruins finished with 14 penalties that cost them 129 yards. Even then, the Rebels committed 13 of their own for 130, but UCLA's came at much more costly times.
UCLA's offense was storming down the field on its final drive of the game before Nico Iamaleava threw a pass that was tipped up and intercepted by UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown.
Iamaleava finished with 255 passing yards and a touchdown on 29-of-41 passing completions. He added a touchdown on the ground -- a 30-yarder -- to go along with 59 rushing yards.
He had an infinitely better game than he did the week prior, and the Bruins showed just how dynamic they can be on that side of the ball.
Before his game-clinching interception, Iamaleava was dealing to each of his receivers. The offense looked like the well-oiled machine everyone thought it would be coming into the season.
If they can just get started faster, the Bruins can really do something, but their window to turn anything into something is running out quickly.
