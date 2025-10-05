What UCLA's Iamaleava Shared After Dominant Penn State Showing
The UCLA Bruins achieved what seemed to be impossible, given the season behind them, by taking down the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, 42-37.
Star quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his "Welcome To Westwood" moment, finishing the game scoring five total touchdowns -- two passing and three rushing -- while throwing for 166 yards on 17-of-24 completions and rushing for 128 yards on 16 attempts.
Here's a transcript of what Iamaleava said postgame after his breakout performance:
On his feelings after the win:
“Man, it feels great. We finally put it all together on the offensive side of the ball. We were able to score some points and come out victorious. The defense did a great job holding them down on the last drive.”
On his impactful message to the team during the week:
“It was just a lot of outside noise coming into it. I just was preaching to the guys ‘If you don’t want to be here, leave.’ Basically, telling the guys, whoever still believes that we’re still in this and we still have games ahead of us that we can win, let’s roll.”
On playing under Jerry Neuheisel:
“Coach Jerry has been here for a while now. I knew Coach Jerry going back to my senior year when UCLA was recruiting me. So I have a good feel for Coach Jerry. He puts that belief in us that we can go out and execute. He put a great game plan together for us to go out and execute.”
On using his legs against Penn State:
“I was just taking what the defense was giving me. They’re playing great coverage on the back end. It was fun for me to use my legs. We were able to convert some big third downs and keep the drive going.”
On keeping the faith:
“I think these past four games, a lot of self-afflicted things were happening to us and we ended up coming up short. I’ve always seen the skill level and the belief in our guys. Our coaches kept us afloat. We have the right guys to do it, we just have to go execute. Today was a great display of that.”
On UCLA's fast start against the Nittany Lions:
“Coach Skip was preaching to us to strain and start fast. It was a lot of games where we could have started fast like that and felt better about the game. We’ve been coming from behind these last four games, and it felt great to get a lead.”
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.