UCLA's Future QB Already in House, Says Iamaleava
If UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava has the year he's hoping to have, he'll be wrapping up his first NFL preseason, leaving a wide-open spot to take his place next season. Who will it be?
Well, if things continue to progress as they are, Iamaleava thinks it will be his UCLA teammate, roommate and little brother, Madden.
"He's just being a sponge, man," Iamaleava said of Madden during Wednesday's media availability. "He's running scout team and [is] in our meetings, so he's just being a sponge and trying to learn everything he can, and it's been fun having him in the room."
Madden has had to operate mostly under Nico's shadow since his first two seasons of high school. But when Nico detailed how Madden's handled being "Nico's little brother," he assured that once he gets his shot, Madden will show everyone who he is.
"He's kind of dealt with it since high school, his whole life" Nico said. "I think he does a good job dealing with it, but he's his own person at the end of the day, and when his time comes, he's going to show you all what he's about."
It'll probably have to wait a season or two, though. As it stands, the Bruins are deciding on two signal-callers to back up Nico this season -- Luke Duncan and Pierce Clarkson.
Clarkson, Duncan Standing Out in UCLA's Backup QB Battle
One of UCLA football's toughest position battles through three weeks of training camp isn't even for a starting spot. It's the battle for who is going to back up Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.
As the Bruins returned to Westwood from their two-week stay in Costa Mesa to kick off fall camp, the competition for the position was widely presumed to be open to up to four signal-callers. During last week's media availability, head coach DeShaun Foster (perhaps through a Freudian slip) may have revealed that it's down to two key names -- returner Luke Duncan and Ole Miss transfer Pierce Clarkson.
"It's still up for grabs," Foster said of the backup spot. "I don't want to say that somebody has taken a step forward, but I think that Luke is trying to take advantage of his opportunities. And I would say Pierce is doing the same thing. They're just trying to find a way to really grab it and just run with it. They're both still getting opportunities with the twos."
When asked to clarify if it is officially down to those two, Foster added, "No, there's other guys in there. I just didn't name them."
