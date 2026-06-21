Nico Iamaleava's Path to Proving Doubters Wrong

Nico Iamaleava is in a prime position to take off the “bust” label from him this season.

2023 was a loaded quarterback class, with five stars, including Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and Nico Iamaleava, as well as Jackson Arnold. There were four and three-star prospects, as well as other prospects such as LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, and Austin Mack, who are all quality starters in college.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico committed to play for the University of Tennessee and was looked at as the future of the program. However, during his first year starting for the Vols, there were some ups and downs. While statistically he had a great year with 2,661 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions, he didn't seem all that confident in his game.

That would be on full display against Ohio State in the playoff, as he went 14-31 passing for just 104 yards. Nico and Tennessee would have a very public “divorce,” and Iamaleava would decide to enter the transfer portal, where he would end up back home in California to play for UCLA.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was seen as a fresh start, but it quickly turned into a nightmare: he had less than 2,000 passing yards (1,928) with just 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now, with Bob Chesney as the head coach, it seems Iamaleava might have found his dream opportunity to finally show off his skill set.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recently, CBS Sports released its list of players who will or will not bust. These players have been labeled as "disappointments" throughout college, and Nico made the list as someone who can escape that label.

CBS Sports Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cooper Petagna of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on why Iamaleava won't be a bust and can succeed with a new head coach.

“Despite a 3-9 record last season, Iamaleava's play on the field was indicative of a youthful but highly talented quarterback beginning to figure it all out. From processing the speed of the game to navigating the pocket, leaning on his athleticism as a runner when afforded the opportunity, and playing with appropriate velocity and touch as highlighted by his ball placement, there's plenty of evidence that his once-ascending ceiling remains firmly in place.”

Why Iamaleava Will Get Rid of the Label

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava is entering a pivotal year: it will be his fourth in college football, and he will be with his third coaching staff.

While last year with UCLA was a season he and most UCLA fans would love to forget, there were some positives he can take into next year. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and be a threat as a runner was on full display.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his two seasons with the Vols, Iamaleava had 429 yards in two seasons with six touchdowns on 129 total carries. With the Bruins, he had 112 carries with 505 yards and four touchdowns. His best run of last season was a pivotal 51-yard run in an upset win over seventh-ranked Penn State.

Nico now has weapons all around him, whether it's at wide receiver or running back. With more weapons than last year, it won't feel as though he needs to carry the offense by himself, and he can now just play football.