3 Impact Offensive Transfers for UCLA Football Next Season

New UCLA football head coach Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt the Bruins' roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Last year, UCLA was one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, finishing with a 3-9 record and 3-6 in conference play. DeShaun Foster was let go after losing the first three games of the season. Nico Iamaleava came to UCLA after a messy divorce from Tennessee and had a miserable season, throwing for less than 2,000 yards, with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA needed a culture change, and fast. A head coach who just led James Madison to the College Football Playoff was on the market and was hired.

Chesney needed to make major roster changes, and the quickest way to do so is through the transfer portal. Chesney brought in 45 players from the transfer portal, including players from James Madison and other programs. UCLA should be a much-improved team next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bruins are going to make it back to a bowl game, three transfers brought in to rebuild the offense will need to step up.

RB Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s running game was one of the worst in the Big Ten. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the Bruins' leading rusher with 505 yards and four touchdowns, with Jalen Berger being the leading running back with 364 yards and just two touchdowns.

Bringing in Knight is a huge deal, as Knight was one of the best running backs in all of college football at James Madison in his redshirt junior season. Last year, Knight completely broke out with 207 carries, 1,373 rushing yards, and nine touchdowns. Behind an improved offensive line, Knight should have another 1,000-yard rushing season.

WR Landon Ellis

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s wide receiver room was another area on the Bruins' roster that needed improvement. Leading receiver Kwazi Gilmer entered the transfer portal and is now at Nebraska. The rest of the room last year had two others who had over 300 yards receiving in Mikey Matthews and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

While Matthews returned to UCLA, Chesney brought in his leading receiver from James Madison in Landon Ellis. Ellis led the Dukes with 624 yards, 36 receptions, and five touchdowns. Ellis is a do-everything receiver; he can run routes, run deep routes, line up in the slot, and is a threat in the red zone. Iamaleava is going to have a fun time throwing him the ball.

OL Jordan Davis

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s offensive line was a bad unit last year. Iamaleava was sacked 27 times, and the run blocking was nonexistent. Chesney went into the portal, revamped the line, and picked up Davis, who can both run and pass block.

Davis is coming off an injury last year, but in eight games, he was a key part of South Alabama’s top-20 run game in college football. Having Jordan Davis as the left tackle, he will be able to protect Iamaleava’s blindside and is also capable of blocking the edge.