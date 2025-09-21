All Bruins

Football Coaching Legend Declares Winner of UCLA Iamaleava-Aguilar Swap

Urban Meyer didn't mince words upon Nico Iamaleava's slow start in Westwood.

Connor Moreno

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Urban Meyer looks on during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Urban Meyer looks on during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
It's been pretty evident four weeks into the season the contrast between Nico Iamaleava's tenure at UCLA and Joey Aguilar's at Tennessee.

And legendary college football coach Urban Meyer declared a winner after three weeks, adding insult to UCLA injury.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates a successful drive during the NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meyer, during the latest edition of The Triple Option podcast, praised Aguilar, who fled to Knoxville from Westwood following Iamaleava's stunning transfer to the Bruins, for the work he's done with the Vols.

"What a story, man. Unbelievable," Meyer said of Aguilar. "He quit football. He was a firefighter for a year. Think about that. He went to a junior college. Went to App State. I looked it up and it’s not getting enough publicity. Non-recruited, junior college. App State. UCLA. UCLA makes the worst trade in the history of the trades.”

Iamaleava hasn't been entirely to blame for UCLA's abysmal start to the season. DeShaun Foster was fired 15 games into his Bruins tenure, and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe mutually agreed to part ways with the program soon thereafter, but the star quarterback has definitely seen better performances through three games.

Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 UCLA Performance

After an embarrassing 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Friday, the Bruins' season is likely doomed.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Iamaleava notably struggled for the third consecutive week, missing open receivers all night and finishing with 217 passing yards on 22-for-34 throwing. He tossed in a touchdown to Titus Mokaio-Atimalala in the second quarter, but couldn't get anything going the rest of the game. He also scrambled six times for 33 yards.

For the second-straight game, though, Iamaleava threw a pass down the middle that was tipped up by an opposing linebacker and intercepted by a New Mexico defensive back, effectively sealing the game and leading to another Lobos touchdown.

The Bruins' star quarterback just hasn't gotten his footing right through three games. He's thrown for 608 yards, completing 62 of his 97 passes (63.9%) for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 50.7 ESPN QBR on the season, which ranks 77th among all FBS quarterbacks,

I'd argue that Iamaleava has shown more promise on the ground through UCLA's three losses than he has through the air, but that's just because he's been among the most pressured quarterbacks in college football. He's scrambled for 139 yards on 30 attempts and one touchdown. He's been sacked 6 times.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) moves in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

His Week 3 performance was a considerable downgrade from Week 2 against UNLV. There's an argument that it was worse than his Week 1 blunder against Utah, especially because New Mexico is levels below the Utes.

With all that in consideration, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 3 performance against the Lobos a 'D+' grade.

