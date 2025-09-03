Foster: Iamaleava Harboring Blame For Brutal UCLA Loss
As a quarterback and leader of a team, it's not to blame yourself following a loss and performance like the one UCLA's Nico Iamaleava had against Utah.
But Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster came to his quarterback's defense, assuring him that it wasn't all on his shoulders.
"He's just a gamer," Foster said on how he's seen Iamaleava respond to his brutal performance against the Utes. "Nico's somebody that, as soon as he looked at me, he's like, 'It's on me,' and I had to let him know that it's not one-on-11. That's just the kind of competitor he is. He's going to take full responsibility and full blame for everything.
"But we've got to let him know that, 'You do have people here that are playing with you.' It's the ultimate team game and everybody has to do their part to get the victory."
Foster's words ring true, as UCLA's defense was just as bad as its offense on Saturday. Despite that, the second-year head coach isn't willing to make any massive changes just yet.
Foster Hesitant to Change UCLA Personnel Following Utah Loss
Foster is almost glad they lost by that much this early in the season.
Reason being? Because he's able to address what needs to be fixed sooner. Upon watching Saturday's film, though, he's not quite ready to make that many changes, especially when it comes to defensive personnel.
"It depends on how the week goes," Foster said of making lineup changes duringMonday's media availability. "We still want to see how guys practice and come out, and how they approach it. But, no decisions are going to be made just because of how this game went. The outcome could've went a different way if we executed on both sides of the ball."
The defense's shortcomings on nearly every drive were a major pain point for the Bruins, among other things. More specifically, tackling. UCLA defenders couldn't wrap up a ball carrier for the life of them, often allowing 4-7 extra yards because of their inability to tackle.
