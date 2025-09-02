Foster's Lone Message to Nico Iamaleava Following Brutal UCLA Debut
Nico Iamaleava didn't have a great UCLA Bruins debut. Plain and simple.
What he lacked in the passing game, he made up for on the ground, often having to extend plays with his legs while getting pressured. In fact, his running was about the only good that came out of the 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday.
Despite that, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster only had one critique of Iamaleava's Week 1 performance, more specifically addressing the immense amount of pressure he was put in evey snap.
"The only thing I was worried about is him sliding. That was it," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "He's a very athletic kid, he's played multiple sports. He's a high-level athlete, so he can extend the play and go. But you guys saw a quarterback play off schedule the whole time against us (Devon Dampier).
"It's not really a concerning thing. I think the o-line did a good job in protecting him and we just got in a situation where we had to be one-dimensional because of the score."
Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 1 Performance
It was an all-around blunder for the UCLA Bruins (0-1) in their catastrophic 43-10 Week 1 loss to Utah. So much so that Nico Iamaleava's subpar Westwood debut may have been overshadowed.
Iamaleava finished the night completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.
The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.
However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.
Iamaleava's debut was nothing to ride home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.
I grade Iamaleava's Week 1 performance against Utah a C.
