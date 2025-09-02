All Bruins

Foster's Lone Message to Nico Iamaleava Following Brutal UCLA Debut

The second-year Bruins head coach didn't have much to tell his star quarterback after the 43-10 loss, besides on technical adjustment.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball against Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (6) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball against Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (6) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nico Iamaleava didn't have a great UCLA Bruins debut. Plain and simple.

What he lacked in the passing game, he made up for on the ground, often having to extend plays with his legs while getting pressured. In fact, his running was about the only good that came out of the 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Despite that, Bruins coach DeShaun Foster only had one critique of Iamaleava's Week 1 performance, more specifically addressing the immense amount of pressure he was put in evey snap.

"The only thing I was worried about is him sliding. That was it," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "He's a very athletic kid, he's played multiple sports. He's a high-level athlete, so he can extend the play and go. But you guys saw a quarterback play off schedule the whole time against us (Devon Dampier).

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) moves in against UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"It's not really a concerning thing. I think the o-line did a good job in protecting him and we just got in a situation where we had to be one-dimensional because of the score."

Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 1 Performance

It was an all-around blunder for the UCLA Bruins (0-1) in their catastrophic 43-10 Week 1 loss to Utah. So much so that Nico Iamaleava's subpar Westwood debut may have been overshadowed.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Iamaleava finished the night completing just 11 of his 22 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown. His longest completion came on that only touchdown, 19 yards to running back Anthony Woods.

The redshirt sophomore perhaps did his best offensive work on the ground, rushing for 47 yards on 13 attempts. Many of his scrambles got the Bruins out of tough third-down situations.

However, his passing left a lot to be desired. He was often over- and underthrowing wide-open receivers while they were in stride. His lone interception came when he missed the hands of wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and then fell right into the waiting hands of a Utah linebacker.

Iamaleava's debut was nothing to ride home about, and, considering former UCLA commit Joey Aguilar had a stellar debut for Tennessee, Bruins and Vols fans have been left at odds.

I grade Iamaleava's Week 1 performance against Utah a C.

