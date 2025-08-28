Nico Iamaleava's First UCLA Challenge
Nico Iamaleava is going to have to revel in his UCLA debut for just a short moment, because he's going to be tested right away.
The Bruins take on Utah to open the season on Saturday. The Utes come into the Rose Bowl with a historically great defense under defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, and Iamaleava is ready for the challenge.
"They fly around, man. They fly around," Iamaleava said during Wednesday's media availability. "Very disciplined defense. They've had that great defense for I don't know how long. These past couple years, I've always heard about Utah being a great defense. So, I can't wait for the challenge and I'm ready to go."
The Tennessee transfer shook the college football landscape when he opted to leave the Vols and join the Bruins. Ahead of DeShaun Foster's second season at the helm, Iamaleava is aiming to lead the Bruins to a turnaround season. And it starts with Week 1.
UCLA's Biggest Defensive Challenge
The Bruins are well-acquainted with Kyle Whittingham's Utes, having faced them just two seasons ago when they were Pac-12 foes. The familiarity gives Foster a good idea of what his defense's biggest challenge will be -- a strong offensive line.
"They have a really good o-line, so we're going against probably one of the top o-lines in the country," Foster said of his confidence in the Bruins' defensive line during Monday's media availability. "Just in ability and seniors. I think these guys got their hands full and they're looking forward to this challenge. Because if you can step up and play against these guys, we should be able to play against anybody."
Foster is more optimistic about his defensive line's ability to penetrate the offensive line than he was in prior years. Headlined by veteran returners at defensive tackle and quality transfers on the edges, the second-year coach detailed who has been standing out in camp.
"Gary [Smith III] for sure," Foster said. "Gary, Keanu [Williams], I would say Siale [Taupaki] with the d-tackles. Edges; Anthony Jones, Kechaun [Bennett], and my youngsters are really good, Scott Taylor and JuJu [Walls]."
