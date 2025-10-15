Noel Mazzone's Hidden Impact on UCLA's Offensive Resurgence
Ask the casual college football fan who is leading the UCLA Bruins through this stunning turnaround, and they'll likely point to offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel, even before interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Since Neuheisel took over calling plays, the Bruins have averaged 40 points per game over two wins against Penn State and Michigan State, but what if I told you former UCLA offensive coordinator and current offensive analyst Noel Mazzone has made just as much of an impact on this midseason resurgence?
As soon as Neuheisel, a former Bruins quarterback and son of former head coach Rick Neuheisel, was promoted, he immediately turned to his former offensive coordinator in Mazzone.
It was a move similar to Skipper bringing on Kevin Coyle to help defensively, and the interim coach detailed Mazzone's impact since joining the staff.
- "It's definitely a special connection," Skipper said Monday of Neuheisel and Mazzone. "It's kind of like me with coach Coyle. They coached you, and then now you get to coach with them, and you're still learning from them. That's what's crazy about it. …
- "[Mazzone is very knowledgeable. I mean, very knowledgeable. He's a Rolodex of information when it comes to football and offense. I'm glad he's here. He helps us every single day. I enjoy talking to him because he has energy and juice and passion. He's a joy to have and be around and I'm just excited to keep on learning and seeing how this thing keeps on progressing."
There's a lot of credit to go around during UCLA's two weeks in the spotlight. But Skipper isn't too worried about all that.
Skipper Addresses Misplaced Credit in UCLA’s Turnaround
Skipper may not be getting all the credit across social media, but his turnaround of the UCLA Bruins has been one of the biggest revelations of the college football season.
Whether Nico Iamaleava is receiving the praise for his steady improvement every week, or if the Bruins' prodigal son is being propped up for completely flipping the offense, all Skipper cares about is what's in front of him.
"I guess it's good that I don't get on social media and all that stuff right now, because I don't feel that way," Skipper said Monday on some feeling he isn't given enough credit. "I don't really know what's going on in the outside world, I'm in this building so much.
"But I love what I'm doing. I'm just working, man. And I just try to put us in the best positions to be successful on Saturday. That's all I can control. I just control the controllables. I don't know what the narrative is and all that stuff. I'm just doing what I do, man."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.