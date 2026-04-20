Why Xavier Booker Is Great Fit for UCLA at Center
In this story:
Entering this offseason, many expected UCLA to aggressively target the center position. But what if the solution is already on the roster?
Xavier Booker did not have the strongest 2025–26 season. His lack of physicality and consistency on defense made him vulnerable at times. However, his late-season development may have positioned him to be UCLA’s answer at center next year.
Booker's 2025-26 Season
Last season, Booker averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 54.7% from the field. As UCLA’s primary option at center, though, the rebounding numbers stood out — 3.5 per game simply was not enough.
That said, Booker showed clear growth down the stretch. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UCF, he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. He followed that with 13 points and five rebounds against UConn. Those performances suggest he may be ready for a larger role.
Reasonable Concerns
The hesitation around Booker at the center is understandable. For much of the season, he was targeted defensively in the paint. Despite solid blocking numbers, opposing teams often attacked him because of his lack of strength and positioning.
A big part of that stems from Booker being a natural forward. Playing center required him to adjust to a more physical role — something he was not fully prepared for early in the season. Combined with UCLA’s lack of frontcourt depth, he was forced into difficult situations without much support.
Ironically, his offensive strengths highlight this point even more. Booker shot 43.3% from three-point range, showing clear comfort on the perimeter. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a unique player, but it also pulls him away from the paint, limiting his rebounding opportunities.
It is also important to remember that last season was Booker’s first in Mick Cronin’s system, one that has a steep learning curve. We saw a similar adjustment period with Donovan Dent, who took time to fully settle into his role.
What Next Season Holds
Next season should look different. UCLA added frontcourt help in Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic, both of whom are more comfortable playing inside. Their presence should allow Booker to operate more freely, rather than being forced to anchor the paint full-time.
If Booker can continue developing his perimeter game while improving his defensive positioning, UCLA could have a unique matchup advantage. His ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches could make him one of the more difficult players to defend in the conference.
The bottom line is that Booker may not be a traditional center, but he has the tools to be something even more valuable. If he can combine improved defense with his offensive versatility, he could emerge as UCLA’s
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.