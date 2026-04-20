Why Xavier Booker Is Great Fit for UCLA at Center

Entering this offseason, many expected UCLA to aggressively target the center position. But what if the solution is already on the roster?

Xavier Booker did not have the strongest 2025–26 season. His lack of physicality and consistency on defense made him vulnerable at times. However, his late-season development may have positioned him to be UCLA’s answer at center next year.

Booker's 2025-26 Season

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Last season, Booker averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 54.7% from the field. As UCLA’s primary option at center, though, the rebounding numbers stood out — 3.5 per game simply was not enough.

That said, Booker showed clear growth down the stretch. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UCF , he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. He followed that with 13 points and five rebounds against UConn. Those performances suggest he may be ready for a larger role.

Reasonable Concerns

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hesitation around Booker at the center is understandable. For much of the season, he was targeted defensively in the paint. Despite solid blocking numbers, opposing teams often attacked him because of his lack of strength and positioning.

A big part of that stems from Booker being a natural forward. Playing center required him to adjust to a more physical role — something he was not fully prepared for early in the season. Combined with UCLA’s lack of frontcourt depth, he was forced into difficult situations without much support.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ironically, his offensive strengths highlight this point even more. Booker shot 43.3% from three-point range, showing clear comfort on the perimeter. His ability to stretch the floor makes him a unique player, but it also pulls him away from the paint, limiting his rebounding opportunities.

It is also important to remember that last season was Booker’s first in Mick Cronin’s system, one that has a steep learning curve. We saw a similar adjustment period with Donovan Dent, who took time to fully settle into his role.

What Next Season Holds

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Next season should look different. UCLA added frontcourt help in Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic, both of whom are more comfortable playing inside. Their presence should allow Booker to operate more freely, rather than being forced to anchor the paint full-time.

If Booker can continue developing his perimeter game while improving his defensive positioning, UCLA could have a unique matchup advantage. His ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches could make him one of the more difficult players to defend in the conference.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that Booker may not be a traditional center, but he has the tools to be something even more valuable. If he can combine improved defense with his offensive versatility, he could emerge as UCLA’s