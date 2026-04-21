UCLA Losing Ground on Star Transfer John Blackwell

UCLA has been among the top teams in pursuit of John Blackwell in recent weeks.

However, momentum now appears to be shifting. Duke has emerged as the likely favorite to land the five-star transfer, putting UCLA in a tougher position as the decision approaches. Even with a solid portal class already in place, the Bruins remain one piece away from truly elevating their ceiling.

Three-Team Race

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA is essentially in a three-team race with Duke and Louisville. All three programs have hosted Blackwell and made strong pushes, but when comparing situations, UCLA may not sit at the top of the list.

Louisville has built one of the most impressive transfer classes in the country this offseason. With a mix of high-end talent already committed, it presents an appealing, ready-made situation for a player like Blackwell who wants to compete immediately at a high level.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

UCLA, on the other hand, has had a productive — but less headline-grabbing — portal. The additions of Jaylen Petty , Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic have created a balanced roster, but not one that clearly stands above the competition nationally.

Duke, meanwhile, offers a different level of appeal. Fresh off a deep tournament run and consistently producing NBA talent, it has built a reputation as one of the premier pipelines to the next level. That matters for a player like Blackwell, who is thinking beyond just one season.

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) rebounds the ball against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

When weighing options, Duke provides both immediate exposure and long-term development at an elite level. That combination is difficult for most programs to match. As of now, Duke currently has a 60% chance of landing Blackwell. Steep odds to say the least.

How UCLA Can Close Gap

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For UCLA to close the gap, it would likely require a strong overall pitch — whether that is the role, the fit, or the opportunity. The Bruins can offer Blackwell a clear path to being a primary option, something that may not be as guaranteed elsewhere.

There is also UCLA’s history to consider. With one of the most decorated programs in college basketball, the brand still carries weight, even in a rapidly changing landscape. This could potentially be a tipping point.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA does not necessarily need Blackwell to be a successful team next season. But adding a player of his caliber would change the conversation entirely. As his decision approaches, the Bruins remain in the mix — but they are chasing.