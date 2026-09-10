One Missing Thing That Could Help UCLA Prepare for March

The Bruins have done a great job building a talented roster capable of competing with some of the basketball giants in the Big Ten.

Michigan is coming off an incredibly successful season as the defending national champions, and Illinois is fresh off a trip to the Final Four, with an upcoming season in which it retained most of its premier talent.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other teams like Purdue, Michigan State, and USC also pose major threats to the Bruins as they look to make a run at the Big Ten title this season.

While UCLA will get their shot at these teams in the regular season, one thing that could prepare them for the conference tournament and beyond is noticeably missing from their schedule.

In-Season Tournament Can Provide Critical Preparation

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA will not appear in any of the major in-season tournaments this season. They will meet at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, but that will just be a four-team tournament.

The absence of a major tournament may not seem significant at first, but in-season tournaments can give teams a “mini-March” that roughly simulates what they'll experience when the NCAA Tournament arrives.

Though the weight is much lighter, those tournaments give teams the chance to play against highly ranked opponents on neutral courts with short rest periods.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best and most recent case of the tournaments being connected to success was last season, when Michigan won the Players Era Tournament and went on to win the national title.

Of course, the two will never be directly correlated; one has to imagine a difficult tournament battle tests a team early in the season, and that there is certainly value in that.

Tournaments Provide Team Chemistry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing against difficult opponents could also speed up the process of getting every player on the roster connected. In the hectic environment these tournaments create, the team’s communication will be heavily tested.

UCLA heads into the season with many players who have never played together, as do many teams around the country. An opportunity to build communication and togetherness as a team is very valuable so early in the season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Bruins will have to move forward through the season without that opportunity. The UCLA non-conference schedule should be released relatively soon and should offer some insight into how the season could unfold for the Bruins.

It’s an exciting season for the Bruins as they head into their eighth year under Mick Cronin. UCLA's roster has plenty of talent across the board, and expectations are higher than in the past couple of seasons.