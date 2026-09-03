UCLA's Potential Best Defender Might Need Time To Develop

We’ve discussed the value that UCLA starting center Xavier Booker can bring to the defensive side of the court as a rim protector, but it seems as if the Bruins are still in need of a solid perimeter defender.

Among the candidates on the team, there is a player who stands out, although he may not see the court enough to make a difference on defense.

Azavier Robinson Could Be Problem for Offenses

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) high-fives fans after the game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Azavier Robinson transfers to UCLA from Butler, and though he has skills that can help the Bruins, the roster may be too deep for him to see the court enough. When looking at last season’s steals per game, Robinson has far and away the best stats on this year’s roster, with 1.5 steals per game, which ranks in the 94th percentile among players who played at least 20 games last season in Division I basketball, via CBBAnalytics.

For context, the second-highest players in terms of steals on the Bruins' roster are Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr., who each averaged 0.9 steals per game last season. While the difference in the number is only 0.6, it can be significant in college basketball.

Cronin’s Thoughts

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Cronin has made it known that he sees Robinson as a developmental player, as he told CBS’ Jon Rothstein in an interview this past month: “His development going forward is going to be my ability to teach him how to play point guard. He's more of a combo...but he's playing with Jaylen Petty and obviously Trent Perry, so he can have a year to learn all of that,” Cronin said.

He also noted just how great a defender he could be, stating, “He's a weapon. I'm telling you, people have trouble getting the ball up the floor against him."

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) shoots the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So while we may not see a ton of Robinson in the main rotation this season, if he performs well on defense with the minutes he is given, it would be hard to leave him off the floor. A solid perimeter defender is very valuable, and Robinson’s motor and high-energy approach can make it very difficult for defenses to get going when being guarded up top by him.

Given the lack of height on this Bruins team, playing that fast-paced style of defense could be more beneficial. Typically, Mick Cronin-coached teams play at a slower tempo, but with the lack of height, it could be difficult to have a physically demanding defensive presence both on the perimeter and in the paint.

Jan 17, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin has an interesting roster this season, with many different types of players who will have to fit one scheme and style of play.