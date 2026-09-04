How UCLA’s New Transfers Could Change Mick Cronin’s Approach

Mick Cronin has a very distinct style in college basketball.

Slower, controlled, disciplined, defense-minded players usually fuel Cronin’s rosters, and while this style of play may work for many teams, there’s an argument to be made that this line of thinking may not be the best thing for UCLA moving forward.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, many of Cronin’s transfer players come from teams with a much higher pace than UCLA last season. If Cronin’s mindset were less set on that style of play, it could allow many of his players to avoid altering the playing style they are used to.

UCLA's Transfers Have Experience at Higher Tempo

For instance, Sergej Macura , Filip Jovic, and Azavier Robinson all come to UCLA as transfers, and each of their previous schools played at a pace much faster than UCLA. The Bruins ranked 308th in adjusted tempo nationally last season among all Division I teams, according to KenPom.

Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jović (38) and Nevada Wolfpack guard Myles Walker (2) fight for a loose ball as Auburn Tigers take on Nevada Wolfpack during the third round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Nevada Wolfpack 38-26 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comparatively, Auburn (Jovic) ranked 179th, Mississippi State (Macura) ranked 64th, and Butler (Azavier Robinson) ranked 107th.

If Cronin adopted a faster-paced offense, it could help bridge the gap between what these transfers have experienced at their previous schools.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It could even benefit a player like Jaylen Petty. Texas Tech is ranked on the slower side in terms of pace, but Petty’s individual game reflects a much faster approach. Petty is an electric player who could benefit from a faster style of play, rather than the slow, controlled game Cronin teaches.

One of the reasons that a slower pace is usually prioritized is better control and ball security. Obviously, teams should strive to keep the ball safe, but it could be worth playing a bit faster and accepting a few turnovers to maximize the style of play these transfers offer.

Slower Pace Has Succeeded Many Times

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin’s style absolutely can work. The argument isn’t that a slower pace leads to less success, because that is simply not true. Illinois is a team that UCLA plays very similarly to, and the Fighting Illini advanced all the way to the Final Four with the same style of play as the Bruins.

Even UConn had a pace similar to UCLA last season, and it finished as the national runner-up. There is plenty of evidence that Cronin’s style can work, and those teams just proved that. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that style would be the best option for this particular UCLA roster.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Building a good roster in college basketball is more than finding great players; it's about putting those players in positions to succeed. If several of UCLA’s newcomers have experience playing at different tempos, why bring them all in if you’re going to force them all into the same one?