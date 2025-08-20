Details on UCLA's Open Practice at Rose Bowl Saturday
The UCLA Bruins football program will be hosting an open practice at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.
The practice will be free for all fans to attend and they'll get an early look at the 2025 squad ready to make noise in DeShaun Foster's second year at the helm and with newly-acquired star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Additionally, the Bruins will be offering an exclusive "Meet the Bruins" event, where fans can go behind the scenes of the practice, meet the players, get a locker room tour and have a VIP viewing experience of the practice for $100 per person.
This opportunity allows fans to get closer to their squad a week before they open the season in The Rose Bowl against Utah on Aug. 30.
UCLA's 2025 Season Mantra
Foster took over the UCLA football program, intending to turn it back into one of the most respected programs in all of college football. Before he can do that, though, he needs to create a culture on the inside.
And if the Bruins' apparent 2025 season motto is any indication, Foster has prioritized unity and chemistry in his first full offseason as the head man.
UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl revealed the mantra during Saturday's media availability while discussing a popular practice that came out of their fall camp in Costa Mesa -- "brotherhood meetings."
"The coolest thing about those is we got to hear from all the coaches," Habermehl said. "I've heard stories I never thought I knew about before I met them. It was really cool getting to know them on a deeper level [than] just being a coach.
"... One thing I liked, coach [Tino] Sunseri said, 'Stop thinking about what other people think about you, and just think about you yourself.' You don't want to let the opinion of others affect you, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other. So, the motto this year is 'We Over Me.' So it's a team collective, and football is the greatest team sport."
This motto perfectly embodies the culture Foster has set ahead of his second season as head coach.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.