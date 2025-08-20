All Bruins

Details on UCLA's Open Practice at Rose Bowl Saturday

The Bruins are welcoming fans to the Rose Bowl for a free-to-attend open practice on Saturday.

Connor Moreno

Jun 25, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup between F Monterrey at Urawa Red Diamonds. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins football program will be hosting an open practice at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

The practice will be free for all fans to attend and they'll get an early look at the 2025 squad ready to make noise in DeShaun Foster's second year at the helm and with newly-acquired star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Scott Taylor
Coach DeShaun Foster talks to redshirt junior defensive back Ben Perry and incoming freshman defensive lineman Scott Taylor at the Rose Bowl. UCLA football hosted its annual spring showcase Saturday afternoon. (Max Zhang/Daily Bruin) / (Max Zhang/Daily Bruin)

Additionally, the Bruins will be offering an exclusive "Meet the Bruins" event, where fans can go behind the scenes of the practice, meet the players, get a locker room tour and have a VIP viewing experience of the practice for $100 per person.

This opportunity allows fans to get closer to their squad a week before they open the season in The Rose Bowl against Utah on Aug. 30.

UCLA's 2025 Season Mantra

Foster took over the UCLA football program, intending to turn it back into one of the most respected programs in all of college football. Before he can do that, though, he needs to create a culture on the inside.

And if the Bruins' apparent 2025 season motto is any indication, Foster has prioritized unity and chemistry in his first full offseason as the head man.

UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl revealed the mantra during Saturday's media availability while discussing a popular practice that came out of their fall camp in Costa Mesa -- "brotherhood meetings."

"The coolest thing about those is we got to hear from all the coaches," Habermehl said. "I've heard stories I never thought I knew about before I met them. It was really cool getting to know them on a deeper level [than] just being a coach.

"... One thing I liked, coach [Tino] Sunseri said, 'Stop thinking about what other people think about you, and just think about you yourself.' You don't want to let the opinion of others affect you, because at the end of the day, all we have is each other. So, the motto this year is 'We Over Me.' So it's a team collective, and football is the greatest team sport."

This motto perfectly embodies the culture Foster has set ahead of his second season as head coach.

