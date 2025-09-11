UCLA Opponent Statistical Breakdown: New Mexico Lobos
The UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are in dire need of a win. The quest for a season turnaround starts with their Rose Bowl matchup against the New Mexico Lobos (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) on Friday.
Before we get into our weekly matchup previews on Thursday, let's take a look at the Lobos statistically, including key statistical players.
Team Statistics
Scoring
Through two games this season, New Mexico is averaging 24.5 points per game, scoring 49 total points on six touchdowns.
Offense
The Lobos have 41 total first downs on the season (14 rushing, 19 passing, 8 by penalty). They are 11-for-27 (40.74%) on third down and 3-for-6 (50%) on fourth.
From the ground, New Mexico has 266 rushing yards on 68 attempts, good for 3.9 yards per carry and 133.0 yards per game. Lobos backs have rushed into the end zone four times in two games.
Through the air they have completed 45 of 69 pass attempts for 372 net yards (5.4 yards per pass). However, the Lobos have just two passing touchdowns and three interceptions.
Overall, New Mexico is averaging 319.0 offensive yards per game.
Defense
Defensively, the Lobos have 133 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Player Statistics
QB, Jack Layne:
Layne has thrown for 363 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on a 64.7% completion percentage. He has been sacked five times and holds a season quarterback rating of 105.6.
RB, Scottre Humphrey:
Humphrey is New Mexico's leading rusher, running for 174 yards on 28 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
TE, Dorian Thomas:
Thomas is the Lobos' leading receiver and a player UCLA is keying in on ahead of Friday. He has 127 receiving yards on 15 receptions (8.5 average) and has caught both of New Mexico's passing touchdowns this season.
DL, Jaxton Eck:
Eck is New Mexico's leading defender, racking up 23 total tackles (13 solo, 10 assisted) through two games, adding on a forced fumble.
