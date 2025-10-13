UCLA’s Ranked Opponents Double After Recent Top 25 Shakeup
What if I told you that after the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) shocked the world with an upset over No. 7 Penn State and followed it up with a dominant win against Michigan State, that the road ahead would only get tougher?
Well, after a chaotic Week 7 of college football, UCLA's remaining schedule not only doubled its number of ranked opponents, but it now features more ranked teams than unranked.
The Bruins are getting stronger, but so is their path to a complete turnaround. With that being said, let's take a look at where UCLA's remaining opponents rank in the updated AP Top 25 poll.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.
Ohio State is one of the two top 3 teams on UCLA's remaining schedule. It's unclear where the Bruins will be as a football team when they go on the road against the Buckeyes on Nov. 15, but the host team will undoubtedly be the favorite.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 4)
The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 on the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the best teams in the nation.
The Bruins take on the Hoosiers on the road on Saturday, Oct. 25, and now have two top 3 opponents on their remaining schedule, adding to an already daunting strength of schedule.
20. USC Trojans (Up 11)
The crosstown rival Trojans bounced back from a ranked loss and a bye week to a statement victory over No. 15 Michigan. USC's 31-13 win against the Wolverines vaulted it back into the top 25. The Trojans take on a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, going on the road against No. 13 Notre Dame this week.
USC may get in the way of the Bruins' chances at a complete turnaround and a potential bowl game when it plays host to UCLA in the Colosseum in the final game of the season. It's still a ways away, but the game could have serious bowl game implications.
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Up 5)
Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.
Going into the season, UCLA's Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska was widely deemed a toss-up, with the Cornhuskers being slight favorites. As it stands right now, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 28.2% chance to win the Nov. 8 matchup, but those chances could increase if UCLA continues on its current tack.
Others Receiving Votes
28. Washington Huskies (36 Votes)
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had a career outing for the Huskies, throwing for 402 yards and adding another 136 on the ground to lead Washington to a 38-19 win against Rutgers. The Huskies are making waves in the media and received 36 votes for the AP Top 25.
Much like Maryland, Washington was projected to be a worse team than the Bruins going into the season. The two have gone on different paths through the first half of the season, but they may be trending towards each other ahead of their Week 13 clash in the Rose Bowl.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.