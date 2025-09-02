Where UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Sit in Updates ESPN FPI
The UCLA Bruins suffered one of the biggest drops in the nation on ESPN's updated Football Power Index (FPI) following a brutal 43-10 loss to Utah on Saturday. The same can't be said for many of their 2025 opponents, though.
Ahead of UCLA's Week 2 matchup against UNLV, let's take a look at where each of its remaining 2025 opponents rank in ESPN's updated FPI.
UNLV Rebels: No. 59 (Down 9)
Despite starting the season 2-0, wins against FCS Idaho State and Sam Houston didn't impress the analytics. Despite being favored against the Bruins, according to ESPN's data, many oddsmakers label the Rebels as underdogs in Week 2.
New Mexico Lobos: No. 113 (Up 9)
The Lobos lost their season opener to No. 14 Michigan, but they put up a strong effort in the 34-17 loss. So much so that the Wolverines actually dropped five spots on ESPN's rankings.
Northwestern Wildcats: No. 75 (Down 11)
One of the bigger drops among UCLA opponents, Northwestern was handled, 23-3, by Tulane, and dropped 11 spots on the rankings. However, the Wildcats still rank ahead of the Bruins, who are at No. 81.
Penn State Nittany Lions: No. 5 (No Change)
Penn State handled business against Nevada, but remains the No. 5 team on ESPN's FPI. UCLA's three games against the above opponents before taking on the Nittany Lions in Week 6 are crucial.
Maryland Terrapins: No. 56 (Up 6)
Yet another team UCLA was favored against going into the season. The Terrapins handled business against FAU to open the season, 39-7, and, because of the Bruins' costly loss, ESPN now favors Maryland in their Oct. 18 matchup.
Indiana Hoosiers: No. 29 (Down 4)
Ranked 20th on the AP Polls, Indiana handled business against Old Dominion, scraping by 27-14. The numbers weren't too impressed, though. Nonetheless, Indiana is well on its way to remaining a top team in the country until it matches up with the Bruins in Week 9.
Nebraska Cornhuskers: No. 31 (Down 2)
The Cornhuskers opened their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Cincinnati. Their game against UCLA later in the season was considered a toss-up game, but it's looking like Nebraska will have the edge come November.
Ohio State Buckeyes: No. 3 (Up 1)
Perhaps one of the biggest winners coming out of opening week, Ohio State is well on its way to the top spot after defeating Texas 14-7 to open the season. The Bruins travel to Columbus in mid-November for their matchup against the Buckeyes.
Washington Huskies: No. 32 (No Changes)
Yet another Week 1 win for a conference opponent. The Huskies handled business against Colorado State, 38-21, to open the season.
USC Trojans: No. 6 (Up 8)
The crosstown rivals shot up into the top 10 after opening the season with a 73-13 shellacking over Missouri State.
