Who UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Play This Week
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have two weeks to figure out how to navigate the post-DeShaun Foster era before returning to play against Northwestern in Week 5.
Since the Bruins have a bye this week, let's dive into who their remaining opponents are playing this week.
Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten): BYE
The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE
The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.
Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at USC Trojans
The Spartans get their first test against No. 25-ranked Southern California in front of a national crown on FOX at 8 p.m. PT. MSU continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State in Week 3.
Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at Wisconsin Badgers
Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.
Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): vs Illinois Fighting Illini
Indiana has a huge test against the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini this week. The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): vs Michigan Wolverines
Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.
Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE
The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.
Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at Washington State Cougars
The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.
USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Michigan State Spartans
A long weather delay in Week 3 didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue. Up next, looking to open up conference play 2-0 against MSU.
