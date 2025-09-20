All Bruins

Who UCLA's Remaining 2025 Opponents Play This Week

The Bruins have a bye, so let's dive into who their opponents are matching up with this week.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball as offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) provides coverage against Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (8) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have two weeks to figure out how to navigate the post-DeShaun Foster era before returning to play against Northwestern in Week 5.

Since the Bruins have a bye this week, let's dive into who their remaining opponents are playing this week.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten): BYE

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Wildcats kicked off conference play in Week 3 against No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks handled business as Northwestern dropped 34-14 and 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats are lowly, but the Bruins are lower, ESPN says UCLA has a 25.4% chance to win when they play on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket while looking to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The No. 2 Nittany Lions remain undefeated this season, but many would argue they haven't been challenged at all. Penn State opened the season against Nevada, FIU and cruised past Villanova, 52-6 in Week 3. Before taking on UCLA, Penn State has its first test against Oregon in Week 5.

Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at USC Trojans

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer meet on the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans get their first test against No. 25-ranked Southern California in front of a national crown on FOX at 8 p.m. PT. MSU continued their undefeated start to the season with a 41-24 win over Youngstown State in Week 3.

Maryland Terrapins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) scrambles for a first down in the first half against the Towson Tigers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Maryland is yet another undefeated UCLA opponent through three weeks, coming out of the weekend with a 44-17 win over FCS Towson. The Terrapins have a test coming up, with matchups against Nebraska, Washington and Nebraska before facing the Bruins.

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana has a huge test against the No. 9-ranked Fighting Illini this week. The No. 19 Hoosiers cruised through non-conference play with a 73-0 shellacking against Indiana State. Indiana is one of four ranked opponents on UCLA's remaining schedule.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): vs Michigan Wolverines

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Cortez Mills Jr. (19) and tight end Cayden Echternach (48) celebrate after a touchdown against the Houston Christian Huskies during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Since merely escaping Cincinnati to open the season, the Cornhuskers have been cruising. Following a Week 3, 59-7 win over Houston Christian, Nebraska enters conference play undefeated and takes on No. 21 Michigan this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): BYE

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws a touchdown pass to Carnell Tate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes claimed the No. 1 spot after defeating Texas to open the season and haven't looked back. Ohio State handled business in Week 3, defeating Ohio 37-9. They open up conference play against Washington in a week.

Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten): at Washington State Cougars

Sep 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) returns a punt for a touchdown against the UC Davis Aggies during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Huskies had a bye in Week 3 and don't open conference play until Week 5 against Ohio State. Washington takes on Washington State this week with the hopes of entering conference play undefeated.

USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten): vs Michigan State Spartans

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

A long weather delay in Week 3 didn't hold USC back from proving to voters its worth among the nation's top teams. The Trojans made their way into the AP Top 25 after opening conference play with a 33-17 win over Purdue. Up next, looking to open up conference play 2-0 against MSU.

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.