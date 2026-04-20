UCLA Baseball Continues Big Ten Dominance

Days after a surprising loss to UC Santa Barbara, the No. 1-ranked UCLA baseball team is back to its usual dominant form, shredding its way through the Big Ten with a weekend sweep of Minnesota.

It was the Bruins' seventh consecutive Big Ten sweep, extending their undefeated start in conference play to 21 games and improving to 36-3 on the season. It's the best start in program history, and even though there were stressful moments against the Golden Gophers, UCLA has yet to face a challenge from a Big Ten opponent that it couldn't overcome.

Sweep complete🧹



No. 1 UCLA (36-3, 21-0 Big Ten) takes down Minnesota behind homers from Roman Martin and Will Gasparino and 3.1 hitless innings from the bullpen. Bruins move to 21-0 in Big Ten play.



RECAP: https://t.co/dvqrhwmk1c

HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/7yw6uj6VMP pic.twitter.com/rAjaVzIcfZ — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 19, 2026

Weekend Sweep

The weekend started in typical UCLA fashion, as pitching ace Logan Reddemann returned to the mound for his first start since tying a program record with 18 strikeouts against Rutgers and ran his season record to 8-0 by shutting down Minnesota. It wasn't nearly as dominant a performance. Reddeman lasted six innings and struck out five while allowing two earned runs, but the Bruins came away with a 4-2 win.

Saturday was Michael Barnett's time to shine on the mound, and he allowed only two hits over 4.1 innings. Yet UCLA had to come from behind, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as most of the lineup contributed offensively.

Barney's day is done. He'll depart with a solid line:



4.1 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 2 K pic.twitter.com/lLO30zJhWw — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) April 18, 2026

Sunday was the clinching game, and the big guns showed up. Outfielders Will Gasparino and Dean West and third baseman Roman Martin each had two hits, and Gasparino launched his team-leading 15th home run. Martin also homered in the contest and reached base four times.

The bullpen held Minnesota hitles for the final three innings, and a 5-2 win gave the Bruins another sweep in Big Ten play, and this one came against a quality opponent. The Bruins have three more series against Big Ten foes remaining this season, so they are just nine wins away from 10 season sweeps and a perfect run through the conference in their second season as members.

Bruin Standouts

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) singles against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

UCLA's offense was supposed to be what carried its team this season. It's done its job, leading the Big Ten in runs scored, placing second in slugging percentage and home runs, fourth in hits, and fifth in batting average. Five players have an OPS over 1.000, and four are batting over .300. Gasparino and first baseman Mulivai Levu are also among the nation's leaders in RBIs, while star shortstop Roch Cholowsky is sixth. Gasparino also ranks second in the Big Ten in home runs.

Yet, it's the Bruins' pitching staff that has made the biggest difference. UCLA boasts the top pitching staff in the Big Ten. leading the conference with a 3.03 ERA and a .216 opponents' batting average. The Bruins are also third in K/9. Reddemann, Barnett, and reliever Wylan Moss are the driving forces.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Moss leads UCLA with a 1.97 ERA. Reddemann has the most wins in the Big Ten, the second-most strikeouts, and the second-best ERA. Barnett is also in the top 10 of the conference's ERA leaders, providing a second elite arm in the starting rotation beyond the ace.

The mission for UCLA has really been "National Championship or bust" this season. While there might be some work to do outside the Big Ten. Its continued dominance of the conference keeps that hope alive as we reach the late stages of the season. UCLA has everything it takes to contend.