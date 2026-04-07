UCLA Players Who Improved NFL Draft Stock at Pro Day

UCLA held its Pro Day in March. 11, which featured 18 draft-eligible players, some of whom performed better than others.

UCLA has plenty of talent, and more often than not, at these Pro Days , players who didn’t produce much during the season end up showing out in a big way. In last year’s draft, the Bruins had five players selected, including 2025-26 DROTY Carson Schwesinger , who turned heads with a standout Pro Day performance last year.

Anthony Frias II | RB

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, tackles UCLA's Anthony Frias II during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Frias was a very under-the-radar player for UCLA and was a massive contributor during UCLA's short win streak. Last season, he would accumulate 24 carries for 183 yards. He would lead all Bruins in yards per carry (min. 20 carries) with 7.6. This is 3.1 yards more than the second-place rusher.

He would then show out at his Pro Day. Frias would rep the bench press 30 times, which would have ranked him first among all running backs and second overall if he were to compete at the combine. Following this outing, we could see Frias get drafted rather than go undrafted, as he was projected to.

“... Anytime you get a chance to showcase your abilities in front of NFL scouts, you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities. I just made sure given the type of season I had and knowing that when I come out here I got eyes really on me, just making sure I capitalize on everything and what I’ve been training for these last couple of months. It was a great time. I loved today and I’m just excited for the future.” Anthony Frias

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | WR

UCLA's Titus Mokiao-Atimalala celebrates his touchdown catch against Michigan State during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Frias, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala struggled to make a substantial impact last season, though that was largely due to the depth of UCLA’s receivers room. Mokiao-Atimalala finished the year with 25 receptions for 322 yards, averaging 12.9 yards per catch, which led all UCLA receivers in yards per catch.

Mokiao-Atimalala would stun spectators as he would make a handful of highlight plays, one of which would be a one-handed catch on the sideline. Will this be enough to boost this draft position? Potentially. Mokiao-Atimalala, throughout the season, would show very impressive flashes that could make him a second-day pick.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even though this may not be the most talented slate of UCLA draftees, they definitely made their mark during Pro Day. Because of that, we should see several Bruins wearing different colors next season.