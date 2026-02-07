UCLA Alum Hits Gold During NFL Honors

Former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns was able to win the Defensive Rookie of The Year Award.

After getting drafted at pick 33, Schwesinger would lead the Browns in tackles, not bad. To sum everything up, he would record 156 tackles (67 solo), 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions. A performance like this in his rookie season might give UCLA some leverage in recruiting.

UCLA LBU?

Oct 18, 2014; Berkeley, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Eric Kendricks (6) pursues the ball against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. The Bruins defeated the Golden Bears 36-34. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Bruins are really starting to position themselves as a linebacker school. While not the most flashy title, they have produced a lot of talent at that position. All-Pro Eric Kendricks, 3x All-American Jerry Robinson, and 3x Super Bowl winner Ken Norton Jr.

Fast forward to today, and the Bruins are still fighting for big linebackers in recruiting and the portal. For example, UCLA's biggest transfer this season was linebacker Sammy Omosigho, who entered the portal as a four-star prospect. This was a huge addition to the defense.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Jake Tarwater (87) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Anthony Sacca former four-star high school prospect from Notre Dame was also a massive transfer for the Bruins. He started his career off as a safety but would eventually move to linebacker in high school. Chesney is building a powerhouse in Westwood.

The Bruins this offseason were also able to sign Malaki Soliai-Tui, a three-star, nearly four-star linebacker from Hawaii. Three-star Matthew Muasau is also a name to watch out for, reigning from Bellflower, California.

Jan 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Eric Kendricks holds the outstanding defensive player trophy after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2015 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. UCLA defeated Kansas State 40-35. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just recently, linebacker Mike Davis Jr would kick things off for UCLA's 2027 recruiting class. Marking the second Chesney commit this offseason. Davis Jr is listed as a three-star coming from California powerhouse Mater Dei, in San Bernardino, CA

Impact of Schwesinger's Win

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Carson Schwesinger on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When talking to future players, it's not likely that Chesney will invoke Schwesinger's name when trying to flip a high-star linebacker . However, it is something to consider. UCLA, while not even at its best, was able to produce an award-winning product for the league.

With Chesney ushering in a brand-new culure that has winning at the forefront it will be hard for recruits to say no when offered. Knowing UCLA's history at the position of linebacker could also be an added peice of momentum that could play a factor in landing big time prospects in the future.

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again, this win for UCLA might not turn many recruits heads. But if UCLA is able to get good production from its new incoming linebackers, there could be a serious conversation of UCLA turning into LBU.

