UCLA Players Who Struggled to Reach Expectations

By no measure was this a good season for the Bruins; however, there were a few players who really summarized the Bruins' struggles.

Next season, we may see a few of these players stay — and hopefully take a step forward. The players on this list didn’t meet expectations after their 2024 campaigns, and they were never able to build any real momentum throughout the season.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala | WR

While Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was able to have his best season as a Bruin, it was not by much. He caught 25 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns, both career bests. However, we all thought Mokiao-Atimalala was set for a bigger season, considering the flashes he showed last season.

Outside of his 102-yard game against Maryland, there were not many other performances that could compare. He had four games with a single catch this season, not what you want to see from your preseason No. 2 receiver.

As a senior, this season definitely didn’t unfold the way he hoped. He proved at times that he could be one of the Bruins’ best receivers, but the drops — and the games where he completely disappeared added up.

Jaivian Thomas | RB

This rough season for Jaivian Thomas was only partly on him. He still finished with the second-most carries in UCLA’s running back room, totaling 81 attempts for 294 yards and one touchdown. The opportunities were there; however, Thomas could not execute.

Last season with Cal, he had 100 carries for 626 rushing yards, with seven touchdowns. When he transferred to UCLA, we thought he would be the Bruins' top rusher. Unfortunately, Thomas would be in a very crowded running back room and could never get along with the coaching staff.

If the running back room were less crowded with playmakers, Thomas might have performed better. However, time and time again, Thomas would get a majority of the touches, but could not meet expectations.

Kwazi Gilmer | WR

This one might come as a surprise, especially since Kwazi Gilmer was named the Bruins’ SI Offensive Player of the Year in a previous article. However, given his talent level, finishing with under 700 yards is not the kind of production you want from your primary wideout.

Gilmer had a good season, if you are holding him to WR2 standards. He caught 50 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. You could also argue his stats were inflated during the last game of the season vs USC, where he would catch ten passes, six of which were less than 10 yards.

I think it goes without saying that we all want to see Gilmer in the blue and gold next season. He will prove to be a valuable offensive weapon under Bob Chesney.

The rough season can’t be pinned entirely on these players, but there was still hope they would perform at a higher level given their talent.

