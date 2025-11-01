The Bruin Poised for the Biggest Impact Down the Stretch
The Bruins have won three out of their last four, hoping to make a Bowl Game this season. With a season marked by adversity, the team's very presence in a position to play in the postseason is something special.
After the blowout loss to Indiana, the offense is back to the drawing board. The team has changed who gets the majority of touches in the backfield; however, there is still a player who hasn't gotten the green light.
Many players have had notable performances during this stretch; however, one has slipped under the radar as a potential star for the Bruins: Anthony Frias II
Frias II began his college career at Kansas State University, where he received minimal touches. During this time, he recorded 14 carries for 44 yards over two years. Looking for a fresh start, he transferred to UCLA.
In his first season with the Bruins, Frias II would record 15 carries for 47 yards. Not the start he wanted with the blue and gold. However, this season he has made himself one of the Bruins' most explosive running backs. His efforts were essential in the 20-19 win over Maryland.
So far this season, Frias II has recorded 17 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown. He is doing all of this on 9.7 yards per carry. Moving forward, there is no doubt that Jerry Neuheisel needs to involve Frias II more moving forward.
Frias II has led the Bruins in rushing in back to back games. This is also a Bruins team that has become more run-heavy since releasing DeShaun Foster earlier in the season. Frias II is also doing this with very few carries, highlighting his explosiveness.
Mentioned previously, he had a huge game against Maryland that helped the Bruins pull off a nail-biter win. During the game, he rushed the ball only four times for 97 yards and a touchdown. He was able to break off two 35+ yard runs during the game, which were key in the win.
Moving forward, the senior back should see an increase in carries; it's just a matter of time before he really starts to break out. His efforts will be significant in the Bruins' hopes for a Bowl Game.
