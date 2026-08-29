UCLA Players Who Didn't Live Up to NIL Expectations in Camp
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College football is becoming unrecognizable compared to how it looked years ago. A large portion of that is due to NIL, as it has completely transformed how college sports operate.
With a decent-sized budget in 2026, plenty of UCLA Bruins got paid well this season, and while some have lived up to their NIL expectations, there have been some who have unfortunately fallen a bit short as it stands.
Scooter Jackson
While Jackson’s case isn’t related to performance, it doesn’t help that the Bruins are spending an estimated 1.2 million, according to The NIL Standard, on a player who has missed most of the offseason after being ruled academically ineligible. Now, these are just estimates, but Jackson's high value to the team is clear.
While he may still be able to eventually live up to his NIL valuation, it doesn’t bode well for the Bruins to have the estimated second-highest-paid player on the sidelines as the season kicks off.
Jackson could return to UCLA and be well worth the money, but right now, it’s difficult to determine what his timeline looks like.
Leland Smith
There have been many conversations as to which receivers we’d see suited up in the starting lineup, and Smith has been noticeably absent from those conversations.
Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., Mikey Matthews, and Semaj Morgan have been at the forefront of the starting rotation, and I have yet to hear any significantly positive news come out of Bruins camp regarding Smith.
Coming from San Jose State, Smith is evaluated at an estimated NIL value of just under 800k at $796,949. That would put him as the second-highest-paid wide receiver on the team (behind Ellis), and he likely won’t be in the starting lineup.
Maxwell Roy
Roy comes to UCLA as a transfer from Ohio State, with an NIL valuation of $631,831. While he may end up being worth that amount, it’s worrying that he has the highest evaluation among defensive tackles when he may not see the starting lineup.
He will certainly earn snaps throughout the season, but both Darold DeNgohe, Amier Washington, and Tyson Ford are estimated at a lower number and may see the starting lineup to start the season.
However, UCLA has been low-key about what it's allowed the media access to over the course of fall camp.
All three of these players could prove this list wrong and end up being well worth their respective NIL valuations. Week One is only days away, and it presents plenty of opportunity for these players to prove they’re worth high investments.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.