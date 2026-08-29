UCLA Players Who Didn't Live Up to NIL Expectations in Camp

College football is becoming unrecognizable compared to how it looked years ago. A large portion of that is due to NIL, as it has completely transformed how college sports operate.

With a decent-sized budget in 2026, plenty of UCLA Bruins got paid well this season, and while some have lived up to their NIL expectations, there have been some who have unfortunately fallen a bit short as it stands.

Scooter Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Jackson’s case isn’t related to performance, it doesn’t help that the Bruins are spending an estimated 1.2 million, according to The NIL Standard, on a player who has missed most of the offseason after being ruled academically ineligible. Now, these are just estimates, but Jackson's high value to the team is clear.

While he may still be able to eventually live up to his NIL valuation, it doesn’t bode well for the Bruins to have the estimated second-highest-paid player on the sidelines as the season kicks off.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Audric Harris (13) in the end zone during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson could return to UCLA and be well worth the money, but right now, it’s difficult to determine what his timeline looks like.

Leland Smith

There have been many conversations as to which receivers we’d see suited up in the starting lineup , and Smith has been noticeably absent from those conversations.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., Mikey Matthews, and Semaj Morgan have been at the forefront of the starting rotation, and I have yet to hear any significantly positive news come out of Bruins camp regarding Smith.

Coming from San Jose State, Smith is evaluated at an estimated NIL value of just under 800k at $796,949. That would put him as the second-highest-paid wide receiver on the team (behind Ellis), and he likely won’t be in the starting lineup.

Maxwell Roy

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (93) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roy comes to UCLA as a transfer from Ohio State, with an NIL valuation of $631,831. While he may end up being worth that amount, it’s worrying that he has the highest evaluation among defensive tackles when he may not see the starting lineup.

He will certainly earn snaps throughout the season, but both Darold DeNgohe, Amier Washington, and Tyson Ford are estimated at a lower number and may see the starting lineup to start the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, UCLA has been low-key about what it's allowed the media access to over the course of fall camp.

All three of these players could prove this list wrong and end up being well worth their respective NIL valuations. Week One is only days away, and it presents plenty of opportunity for these players to prove they’re worth high investments.