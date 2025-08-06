UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Offensive Line Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down UCLA's offensive line depth going into the season.
In this era of college football, it's often hard for the casual fan to keep up with which players play at which position. Through the transfer portal, recruiting, and various other factors, it's often unclear who sits atop the depth chart in various positions.
With that being said, let's go ahead and rank each player at each of UCLA's positions for the upcoming season -- moving on to the offensive trenches, ranking UCLA's top-10 offensive linemen.
1. Garrett DiGiorgio, RT, Redshirt Senior
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
2. Julian Armella, RG, Redshirt Junior
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood. Armella is projected to start for UCLA at right guard.
3. Courtland Ford, LT, Redshirt Senior
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
4. Reuben Unije, Backup Tackle, Redshirt Senior
Unije, another returner and former transfer, had tremendous upside in his first season with the Bruins in 2024 before going down with a season-ending injury after four games. With the addition of Ford and familiarity of right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, the former Houston and Louisville enrollee is projected to be the first tackle off the bench.
5. Eugene Brooks, LG, Redshirt Freshman
Brooks comes to Westwood by way of Oklahoma and bolsters the future of UCLA's offensive line. He is currently projected to back up Akinshilo despite having starter-level talent. As a four-star out of high school, Brooks has upside as a Bruin.
6. Sam Yoon, C, Redshirt Junior
Yoon started UCLA's last eight games of the season at center last year. In 2023, he appeared in just four games. Aside from his on-field impact, Yoon has routinely stood out in the classroom. At the UCLA Football Awards Banquet last season, he was awarded the Ed "Coach K" Kezirian award for Highest GPA on the team.
7. Oluwafunto Akinshilo, LG, Redshirt Senior
Akinshilo transferred from Iowa State to UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, but sat out due to injury. He enters this season with one (possible) year of eligibility and is projected as the Bruins' starting left guard.
8. Noah Pulealii, C/RG, Redshirt Senior
Pulealii has been a career backup for UCLA in four seasons despite entering Westwood as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He committed to Westwood in August of 2020 and was the 19th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2021. In his final year of eligibility, Pulealii is slotted as the third-string center behind Yoon and Walker.
9. K.D. Arnold, Tackle, Junior
Arnold was never really able to find his footing with Jax State despite playing quite a bit. In Westwood, he'll likely be backing up Garrett DiGiorgio at right tackle. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, maybe he can turn into something.
10. Yutaka Mahe, RT/RG, Redshirt Senior
Mahe played in all 12 games for UCLA last season, mostly on special teams. He did start two games at left tackle, though. He is slotted deep in the depth chart at right tackle, but reports from spring football suggest he looks good.
