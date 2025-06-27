UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Weekend Recruiting Primer
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we talk a bout a big weekend of recruiting ahead along with the Bruins losing two wide receiver commits on Thursday.
To watch today's episode, view below:
It's official, DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins lost some of their earliest recruits, American Fork (Utah) Lone Peak wide receiver twins Jaron and Kennan Pula.
Jaron, a four-star prospect, announced his de-commitment first and was soon followed by Kennan, a three-star in his own right.
"I’m extremely grateful to the entire UCLA staff for their belief in me and for extending an opportunity I’ll always appreciate," Jaron said on X Thursday. "With that said, after talking with my family and giving this a lot of thought, I’ve made the decision to de-commit from UCLA and reopen my recruitment."
Kennan followed soon thereafter: "First off, I want to thank the coaching staff at UCLA for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of their program. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to de-commit and reopen my recruitment. Excited for what’s ahead."
Blair Angulo, college football recruiting analyst for 247Sports, reported their likely de-commitments from Westwood on Tuesday.
"Expecting the twins to de-commit from UCLA soon," Angulo said in a forum on BruinReportOnline. I've been told it's likely to happen this week. They took an official visit to Utah this past weekend."
The twins were integral recruits in Foster's masterful 2026 class, which drops to 14th on 247Sports' national recruiting class ranking after sitting around the top-10 for the better part of a week. Jaron is the fifth-ranked prospect out of the state of Utah. Kennan ranks eighth.
Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had to say about the Pula's:
Jaron: "Pula is one of the nation’s premier pass catchers with a very high ceiling. He has rare traits for a receiver in terms of his size, athleticism, hands and long speed. Had breakdown junior season where he flashed big play ability and showed why he’s among the nation’s most coveted offensive prospects. Boasts a twitchy 6-foot-3, 185 pound frame and plays with both initial quickness and long speed. Has exceptional ball skills and a large catch radius that allows him to dominate in jump ball and 50-50 ball situations. Runs well after the catch and shows some open field wiggle. Polished route runner who can create separation getting in and out of his breaks. Shows a nice secondary burst down the field and has excellent hand-eye coordination at the catch point. Needs to continue to add strength and improve his physicality but like where his game is trending and he projects as a multi-year impact college starter with an NFL ceiling."
Kennan: "Pula is a versatile athlete who could end up on either side of the ball in college. Prior to this year, we liked him primarily at receiver but after seeing the early junior tape, he might be an even better safety prospect. At 6-2, 195 pounds, he has a big frame, runs well and has shown excellent football instincts. He has scored touchdowns at receiver, safety and on a kickoff return and the game just looks easy for him. He’s a smooth strider who shows range in the secondary and covers a lot ground. At receiver, he’s a natural pass catcher and knows how to use his big frame to create separation. He has a very high ceiling and if he continues to put the work in off the field, there is no doubt he has an NFL upside to him."
