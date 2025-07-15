UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: 3-Star Pledge Looming
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we detail Rahsjon Duncan announcing his commitment date being linked to UCLA.
To watch today's episode, view below:
Three-star Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds cornerback Rahsjon Duncan officially announced his commitment date and UCLA is within his top four schools. He will be pledging on July 20, according to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman.
Duncan is the 53rd-ranked cornerback in the nation and 69th overall prospect out of the state of California, according to 247Sports.
Along with the Bruins, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington are in Duncan's reported top four. The Bruins have engaged in countless battles with each of these programs during their 2026 recruiting campaign. They've most notably beaten out the Huskies for four-star Washington defensive lineman David Schwerzel, but lost out on them for four-star California running back Brian Bonner.
Washington has been one of UCLA's most prominent recruiting foes this year and it may come down to them again.
DeShaun Foster has built up one of UCLA's best recruiting classes in recent memory, landing 23 pledges for the 20th recruiting class in the nation after landing four- and three-star defensive linemen Carter Gooden and Marcus Almada.
Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, evaluated Duncan in June. Here's what he had to say about what the Bruins could potentially be getting in the Oakland product:
"Duncan is on the short list when talking about the most physical defensive backs out West. He’s a pure corner but hits like a safety and with his frame and play style, we could easily see him grow in to the position. Shows excellent cover instincts and hits like a truck in run support. His versatility is definitely a strength and not only is he capable of playing anywhere in the secondary, he’s skilled enough at receiver to play at the Power 4 level on offense as well. An explosive athlete who shows both initial quickness and the top end speed to sprint past a secondary. A two time Oakland Section Champion in the 100m and 200m and his speed definitely shows up on the football field. When you look at his frame and length, along with his physicality and ball skills, Duncan has one of the highest ceilings of any defensive back prospect in the region."
