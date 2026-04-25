Ranking UCLA's Current Projected Starting Lineup

UCLA’s starting lineup will look completely different from last season, but how do the players stack up against each other?

It is important to note that rotations will likely change throughout the season, so the starters on this list might not be the same group by December. Because of that, this list also factors in players who could realistically work their way into starting roles as the year progresses.

Honorable Mention | Eric Freeny

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first honorable mention is Eric Freeny. He has already shown flashes in his short time with UCLA and has a real chance to crack the starting lineup.

Last season, he averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field. While those numbers do not stand out, his defensive ability does. That alone could lead to lineup adjustments from Mick Cronin, potentially even pushing someone like Jaylen Petty into a different role depending on matchups.

No. 5 | Filip Jovic

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic is one of the more unproven players on this list. As a freshman, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field.

He brings a skill set UCLA did not have last season, but his impact could be limited early on due to the depth in the frontcourt. With players like Sergej Macura and others competing for minutes, it may be difficult for Jovic to consistently find the floor. Still, his long-term upside is undeniable.

No. 4 | Xavier Booker

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Coming in at No. 4 is Xavier Booker. This might feel low considering the flashes he showed late last season, but UCLA’s depth makes it tough to rank him higher right now.

He averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from three. The talent is clearly there, but consistency remains a question. If he puts it all together, he could easily climb into the top three by season’s end.

No. 3 | Jaylen Petty

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At No. 3 is Jaylen Petty , a player who could have a major offensive role next season. As a freshman at Texas Tech, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field.

His ability to create his own shot stands out immediately. If he develops quickly, there is a real case for him becoming a focal point of UCLA’s offense, especially given the scoring void left from last season.

No. 2 | Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Now things get more difficult. There are two players who could realistically hold the top spot, but for now, Eric Dailey Jr . comes in at No. 2.

He was one of UCLA’s more reliable players last season, averaging 11.6 points while shooting 48.6% from the field. However, inconsistency holds him back. There were stretches where he struggled to score, which makes it tough to rank him No. 1. If he becomes more consistent, he could easily take over as UCLA’s best player.

No. 1 | Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At No. 1 is Trent Perry . This was a close decision, but Perry’s development gives him the edge.

He started last season on the bench and finished as UCLA’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.6% from the field. With an expanded role as the team’s primary facilitator, he is expected to take another step forward.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has a lot of moving pieces, and roles will continue to evolve. But as it stands now, Perry is the player most likely to lead the Bruins next season.