Predicting UCLA's Stats Against Minnesota

The Bruins as individuals this season have been nothing short of special.

After a 22-point win over No. 25 Nebraska, the Bruins’ starters looked flawless, earning a wave of high marks in the latest performance report card. Minnesota, while not a bad team, could also be on the receiving end of several standout performances from UCLA in this matchup.

Charlisse Leger-Walker | G

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives past Cal Poly Mustangs guard Madison Butcher (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After coming off a 14-point, seven-rebound game against Nebraska, Charlisse Leger-Walker looks primed to have a similar performance against Minnesota. While we could see the scoring take a hit, she has proven to be impactful elsewhere on the court.

Nebraska offered an opportunity for Leger-Walker to seriously show off her scoring abilites. Minnesota not so much. But mentioned previously, Leger-Walker has been the back-bone of UCLA facilitating-wise, so we most likely will see flurry of assists come through in this one.

Prediction: 6 PTS, 8 AST, 4 REB

Kiki Rice | G

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice has quietly become the Bruins ' second-best player overall. This season, she is averaging a balanced 15.1 points (second on the team), 6.5 rebounds (second on the team), and 4.3 assists. While her expectations may have been set a tad higher, there is no doubt Rice has been impactful.

After a down game by Rice's standards against Nebraska, she will have to play some of her best basketball this season against Minnesota to keep the Gophers at bay. Her rebounding will easily become a massive factor in this, and could easily prove to be the tipping point in the win.

Prediction: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Gianna Kneepkens | G

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Khylee Pepe (13) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This games serves as a Gianna Kneepkens homecoming game. Her roots stem in Duluth, Minnesota, meaning she will most likely want to put on a show. Her three point shooting this season has been second-to-none shooting a very impressive 46.8% from the arc.

Overall this season, Kneepkens has proven to be one of the best off-season transfers in the entire nation. While her averages have been down from a season ago, she has stunned, averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting an amazing 52.8% from the field.

Prediction: 19 PTS, 2 AST, 4 REB

Gabriela Jaquez | G

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez has been fairly solid this season; however, she has still proven to be a very volatile player. Her highs are as high as anyone's, but her lows, on the other hand, prompted some serious questions regarding her role.

The common theme in Jaquez's performances have been the level of competition. She only seems to show up when she needs to, and when she does it is lethal. Earlier this season she dropped 29-points against No. 20 Tennesse. While this performance might seem irrelevant, Minnesota is a team that is very similar in stature.

Prediction: 16 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB

Lauren Betts | C

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts has been amazing lately, recording a double-double in three of her last four games. Betts will need to keep this production up against Minnesota if the Bruins want to walk away unscathed.

Betts should be able to make a massive mark in this one. However, Sophie Hart the Gophers center, could prove to slow Betts down. Harts stands at 6-foot-5, meaning the physical matchup could prove to be very even.

Prediction: 15 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

