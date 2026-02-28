3 Audacious Predictions For UCLA at Minnesota
The Bruins could use some of these outlandish predictions during their matchup vs Minnesota.
UCLA has strung together two very impressive wins in its last two showings. They were able to upset No. 10 Illinois with a Donovan Dent buzzer-beater in overtime, along with a blowout win over cross-city rival USC, winning 81-62. Still, UCLA has work to do if they hope to increase its win streak to three.
UCLA Wins in OT
This game has all of the makings to be dramatic. The Gophers right now sit at 13-15, not the best record, but still, they have been competitive against some of the best this season. At home, they were able to take down No. 10 Michigan State and, much earlier in the season, No. 22 Indiana.
With both teams looking to strengthen their resumes before March, this game could be a bloodbath. We predict that UCLA will be tested hard. A combination of spotty starter performances and location could initially shock UCLA early. But they should be able to sustain the Gophers and win in OT.
Donovan Dent Continues His Reign
After scoring 44 points in his last two games, along with 22 assists without a turnover, there is no real sign that Donovan Dent will slow down vs Minnesota. His facilitation is second to none when he is not driving up the court. His shooting may decline, but other than that, this should be a great outing for Dent.
Again, we could see his shooting take a hit. But for reasons that really dont involve Dent. In a matchup that is expected to go down to the wire, UCLA will have to lean on its other playmakers to get the job done. As it stands now UCLA is just a 1.5-point favorite, meaning Dent cannot win this game alone.
UCLA Shutdown Minnestota Completely in 2nd Half
The Bruins will inevitable start this game slow. When forced into a new time-zone earlier in the morning the Bruins have struggled to get their shooting going early. In turn this could create a small gap between both teams before halftime. With the intial shock out the way UCLA will have to play well.
Against USC, and at times Illinois the Bruins leaned heavily on its defense to push the needle. The same story is likley vs Minnesota. All season the Bruins have struggled to get back up after falling behind early, until the Illinois game. With their backs on the wall, UCLA should be able to have a strong second half.
