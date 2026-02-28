3 Audacious Predictions For UCLA at Minnesota

The Bruins could use some of these outlandish predictions during their matchup vs Minnesota.

UCLA has strung together two very impressive wins in its last two showings. They were able to upset No. 10 Illinois with a Donovan Dent buzzer-beater in overtime, along with a blowout win over cross-city rival USC, winning 81-62. Still, UCLA has work to do if they hope to increase its win streak to three.

UCLA Wins in OT

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This game has all of the makings to be dramatic. The Gophers right now sit at 13-15, not the best record, but still, they have been competitive against some of the best this season. At home, they were able to take down No. 10 Michigan State and, much earlier in the season, No. 22 Indiana.

With both teams looking to strengthen their resumes before March, this game could be a bloodbath. We predict that UCLA will be tested hard. A combination of spotty starter performances and location could initially shock UCLA early. But they should be able to sustain the Gophers and win in OT.

Donovan Dent Continues His Reign

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After scoring 44 points in his last two games, along with 22 assists without a turnover, there is no real sign that Donovan Dent will slow down vs Minnesota. His facilitation is second to none when he is not driving up the court. His shooting may decline, but other than that, this should be a great outing for Dent.

Again, we could see his shooting take a hit. But for reasons that really dont involve Dent. In a matchup that is expected to go down to the wire, UCLA will have to lean on its other playmakers to get the job done. As it stands now UCLA is just a 1.5-point favorite, meaning Dent cannot win this game alone.

UCLA Shutdown Minnestota Completely in 2nd Half

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) is surrounded by UCLA Bruins guards Eric Freeny (8), Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins will inevitable start this game slow. When forced into a new time-zone earlier in the morning the Bruins have struggled to get their shooting going early. In turn this could create a small gap between both teams before halftime. With the intial shock out the way UCLA will have to play well.

Against USC, and at times Illinois the Bruins leaned heavily on its defense to push the needle. The same story is likley vs Minnesota. All season the Bruins have struggled to get back up after falling behind early, until the Illinois game. With their backs on the wall, UCLA should be able to have a strong second half.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

