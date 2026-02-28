Predictions for Each UCLA Starter in Minnesota
After an inconsistent performance against USC, the Bruins need to focus on maintaining consistency.
Donovan Dent took over the game against USC. Without his performance, UCLA could have been in serious trouble. With that in mind, other starters will need to step up in areas where they fell short in that matchup.
Donovan Dent | G
Coming off a 30-point performance, Dent is playing some of his best basketball of the season. However, his inconsistency still raises questions. Has he found his rhythm, or was that performance an outlier?
His facilitation should remain steady, but his shooting has fluctuated throughout the season. After a game where it felt like every shot went in, some regression is possible. It will be up to Dent to maintain balance and consistency.
Prediction: 14 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB
Trent Perry | G
Trent Perry has shown significant development this season. Against USC, he scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. If he can maintain that level of efficiency, UCLA will be in a strong position. Attacking the rim is an area where he has shown improvement, but consistency remains key.
If Perry finds his shot early and sustains it, UCLA could control the game. However, with a deep roster, opportunities may be limited, which could impact his ability to stay involved offensively.
Prediction: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Skyy Clark | G
Skyy Clark struggled against USC, finishing with just four points on 2-of-4 shooting. While his volume was low, his impact was limited. UCLA knows what he is capable of, and it will need more from him moving forward.
If Clark can find his 3-point shot and increase his volume, the Bruins will be in good shape. However, with multiple scoring options, his role may fluctuate depending on the flow of the game.
Prediction: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr. also had a difficult outing, finishing with one point and one rebound in 18 minutes. As one of UCLA’s more impactful players when he is at his best, that level of production is concerning. This matchup presents an opportunity for him to bounce back.
If Dailey Jr. can contribute on the glass and provide physicality, UCLA’s chances improve. Still, that will require a more consistent and focused performance.
Prediction: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau remains UCLA’s most reliable scorer. His ability to score from multiple areas on the court makes him a difficult matchup for Minnesota. A typical performance could see him surpass 20 points.
If Bilodeau is unable to produce at that level, UCLA could find itself in a much closer game than expected. The Bruins have leaned heavily on individual performances recently, and if he cannot deliver, this game could quickly become challenging.
