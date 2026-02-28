Predictions for Each UCLA Starter in Minnesota

After an inconsistent performance against USC, the Bruins need to focus on maintaining consistency.

Donovan Dent took over the game against USC. Without his performance, UCLA could have been in serious trouble. With that in mind, other starters will need to step up in areas where they fell short in that matchup.

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Coming off a 30-point performance, Dent is playing some of his best basketball of the season. However, his inconsistency still raises questions. Has he found his rhythm, or was that performance an outlier?

His facilitation should remain steady, but his shooting has fluctuated throughout the season. After a game where it felt like every shot went in, some regression is possible. It will be up to Dent to maintain balance and consistency.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 8 AST, 2 REB

Trent Perry | G

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has shown significant development this season. Against USC, he scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. If he can maintain that level of efficiency, UCLA will be in a strong position. Attacking the rim is an area where he has shown improvement, but consistency remains key.

If Perry finds his shot early and sustains it, UCLA could control the game. However, with a deep roster, opportunities may be limited, which could impact his ability to stay involved offensively.

Prediction: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST

Skyy Clark | G

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark struggled against USC, finishing with just four points on 2-of-4 shooting. While his volume was low, his impact was limited. UCLA knows what he is capable of, and it will need more from him moving forward.

If Clark can find his 3-point shot and increase his volume, the Bruins will be in good shape. However, with multiple scoring options, his role may fluctuate depending on the flow of the game.

Prediction: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) scrambles for a loose ball over Illinois guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr. also had a difficult outing, finishing with one point and one rebound in 18 minutes. As one of UCLA’s more impactful players when he is at his best, that level of production is concerning. This matchup presents an opportunity for him to bounce back.

If Dailey Jr. can contribute on the glass and provide physicality, UCLA’s chances improve. Still, that will require a more consistent and focused performance.

Prediction: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket defended by Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau remains UCLA’s most reliable scorer. His ability to score from multiple areas on the court makes him a difficult matchup for Minnesota. A typical performance could see him surpass 20 points.

If Bilodeau is unable to produce at that level, UCLA could find itself in a much closer game than expected. The Bruins have leaned heavily on individual performances recently, and if he cannot deliver, this game could quickly become challenging.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

